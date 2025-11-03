Chairperson of the African Union, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ambassador Mohamed Idris Farah, currently Senior Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Republic of Djibouti, as Special Envoy to the Republic of Madagascar.

Ambassador Farah brings to this new role, a wealth of cognitive expertise, experience and top performing Pan- African Diplomat with full knowledge of African Union approaches in promoting conflict prevention and resolution, preventive diplomacy, transformative mediation and dialogue. He served meritoriously as the Permanent Representative of Djibouti to the African Union for over a decade and the Overall Dean of African Ambassadors. He was also Advisor to the AU High Level Panel on the Ethiopian peace process for Tigray region from 2022-2023.

This appointment forms part of the roadmap setup by the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) based on the decisions adopted, at its 1305th and 1306th meetings, held on 14 and 15 October 2025, respectively, on the ongoing political situation in the Republic of Madagascar.

The Special Envoy’s mandate encompasses the intensification of engagements with governmental authorities, youth leaders, civil society, regional actors and organizations, as well as all relevant stakeholders, with a view to fostering inclusive dialogue, building consensus, and promoting mutual understanding towards a peaceful resolution of the crisis and the swift restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Madagascar.

With his extensive professional experience, profound understanding of the regional dynamics and deep knowledge of the inner functioning of the AU system, the Chairperson reposes full confidence in the capability of Ambassador Farah to contribute to the effective delivery and coordination of the AU efforts towards addressing the current political situation in the Republic of Madagascar.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission expresses full support to Ambassador Farah in the execution of his mission and calls upon all Malagasy stakeholders, regional actors and partners to collaborate with the Special Envoy.