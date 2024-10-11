Africa’s second review of the Global Compact for Migration kicked off on Tuesday 9 October in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) with a focus on how to strengthen coordination, establish joint, regional frameworks to leverage migration as a driver of growth.

The meeting prioritized several areas of intervention including the protection of lives and the fight against human trafficking; the establishment of legal pathways, migration corridors and border management; early warning systems and standardized operational procedures to ensure the protection of climate migrants’ rights; increased protection of migrants’ rights, whether they used regular or non-regular routes; the rights of working migrants in host countries with regards to aspects such as access to healthcare, pensions, civil registration or access to consular services. In addition, the meeting insisted on the need to keep improving migration data collection and harmonization for effective migration management and policies, and stressed the need for increased coordination and experience sharing, between member countries on the one hand, and between UN agencies in their various capacities

“To unlock the full potential of our workforce and advance deeper regional integration; we must first prioritize the mutual recognition of skills and qualifications across African borders,” said ECA Executive Secretary, Claver Gatete at the opening of the meeting.

“Second, social security systems across Africa must be reformed to allow the portability of benefits so that migrants do not lose access to benefits such as pensions and healthcare upon crossing borders,” he added.

“When migration is part of national strategies and planning and when it is built into our engagement within society, it can be a powerful catalyst for change and development. […] Movements of people can have an impact on social services, health, education so we need to make sure we identify the best practices in integrating migrants into urban planning and other social opportunities,” said Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration and Coordinator of the UN Network on Migration.

For her part, AUC Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development Minata Samate Cessouma explained that the African Union is providing members with legal instruments to help them face migration challenges. She also called for the ratification of the African protocol for the free movement of people and goods so it can come into force.

With African youth projected to make up 42 per cent of the global youth population by 2030, our continent currently has a significant demographic advantage over the rest of the world. However, Africa suffers from a significant lack of opportunities for its young people, with a 60% youth unemployment rate.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement can play a key role in helping the continent avoid wasting this human capital, however its success remains dependent on the free mobility of workers and solutions to related challenges.

The 2nd Regional Review took place in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) on 9-10 October 2024 with the active participation of more than 250 country delegates, researchers and stakeholders. Participants discussed regional progress, priorities and gaps in the implementation of the global compact for migration, opportunities for regional cooperation on migration and the integration of GCM objectives into migration governance frameworks and policies.

The meeting’s recommendations will be submitted at the 2026 International Migration Review Forum.