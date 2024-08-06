The African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) (www.ARIPO.org), in collaboration with the Intellectual Property Rights&Innovation (AfrIPI) Project, is proud to announce the launch of the ARIPO Intellectual Property Journalists Award competition, in 2024. This initiative, the first of its kind in Africa, is designed to recognise and reward excellence in journalism that enhances public awareness and understanding of intellectual property (IP) rights across the 22 ARIPO Member States.

ARIPO and AfrIPI invite journalists to submit their entries, demonstrating their efforts in raising awareness about IP rights in various media channels. The competition highlights the crucial role of journalists in enlightening the public about the advantages and importance of IP protection. By honouring outstanding journalism, ARIPO and AfrIPI aim to encourage high-quality reportage that shapes positive attitudes towards IP and addresses emerging issues related to IP rights in Africa.

Journalists from the ARIPO Member States are encouraged to submit their print, radio, television, and digital media coverage of IP-related topics through a specially designed online portal (https://apo-opa.co/3SBddR0). A distinguished panel of experts will conduct the judging process, evaluating submissions based on several criteria. These criteria include the ability to simplify complex IP matters for public understanding, effectively exploring the role of IP in everyday life, and establishing connections between IP and current social and business trends.

Submissions should demonstrate a clear understanding of various IP concepts and articulate them in a manner that is understandable to the general public. Judges will be looking for entries that break down intricate IP topics into comprehensible segments, making IP relevant and relatable to a broader audience. Additionally, the exploration of IP’s role in everyday life is essential; entries should depict how IP impacts individuals and communities, highlighting real-life applications and benefits.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) play a crucial role in promoting development in Africa. They are key to protecting inventions, innovations, and creative works while boosting economic growth. The continent’s rich and diverse resources offer a vast potential for creativity, and scientific and technological innovation. However, the enforcement of IP rights in Africa faces several challenges, including the need for development agendas and science, technology, and innovation frameworks. Despite these challenges, IPR is an enabler to promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063.

ARIPO is an inter-governmental organisation that facilitates cooperation among Member States in intellectual property matters. Its mission is to promote creativity and innovation for the socio-economic growth of its Member States through an effective intellectual property system.

AfrIPI (www.AfrIPI.org/en) is a pan-African project that aims to support the European Union in administering, utilising, protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights across Africa. AfrIPI is aligned with IP rights best practices and supports the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

ARIPO and AfrIPI encourages all eligible journalists to participate in this competition and contribute to the advancement of intellectual property awareness and education across Africa. This initiative not only recognises journalistic excellence but also promotes a deeper understanding of IP rights and their importance in driving progress and development.

The submission period is open from August 5, 2024, to September 14, 2024.

For more information and to submit entries, please visit the ARIPO IP Journalists Award competition portal at https://apo-opa.co/3SBddR0.

About ARIPO:

ARIPO is an intergovernmental organisation that facilitates cooperation among its Member States in intellectual property matters. The Organisation pools resources for the promotion, development, and harmonisation of the IP laws and policies of ARIPO Member States. The objective of ARIPO, amongst others, is to establish common services and bodies for IP rights coordination, development, and harmonisation. The Member States of ARIPO include Botswana, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Cabo Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, the Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, São Tomé and Príncipe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Discover more about ARIPO at www.ARIPO.org

About AfrIPI:

AfrIPI is a pan-African project that aims to support the European Union in administering, utilising, protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights across Africa. AfrIPI is aligned with IP rights best practices and supports the African Continental Free Trade Area and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Overall, the AfrIPI project aims to facilitate intra-African trade and African and European investment. The project is funded and directed by the European Union, and co-funded and implemented by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. Read more about AfrIPI at www.AfrIPI.org