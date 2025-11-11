Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners&Distributors Association (ARDA), has joined the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum – taking place November 21 in Johannesburg – as a speaker. Connecting global finance with African energy projects, the forum will chart new pathways for strengthening the continent’s energy value chain. Kragha’s participation underscores the growing emphasis on downstream development as a catalyst for industrialization and is expected to support dialogue around Africa’s path towards energy security.

Increasing investments in Africa’s downstream sector has emerged as a top priority for many nations. The continent’s refined product demand is set to rise from 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 to 6 million bpd by 2050, driven by population growth and increased economic activity. Gasoline consumption is projected to reach 2.2 million bpd by 2050, diesel consumption will rise 50% and jet fuel and kerosene is expected to expand 65%, reaching 465,000 bpd during the same timeframe. To meet anticipated demand growth, the African Energy Chamber’s (AEC) State of African Energy 2026 Outlook highlights that $20 billion in investment in downstream infrastructure is required by 2050. The G20 Forum will serve as a bridge between global capital and African downstream projects.

Recent months have seen a series of milestones achieved across Africa’s downstream sector, with advancements in refining and pipeline projects supporting regional distribution. Nigeria’s Dangote oil refinery is advancing towards full operational capacity following the start of operations in 2024. The 650,000-bpd refinery is Africa’s largest facility and is assessing expansion plans which would double output to 1.4 million bpd. Angola inaugurated the Cabinda oil refinery in 2025, introducing 30,000 bpd to the market. The country is also seeking investment to support the development of the 200,000 bpd Lobito facility while pursuing the construction of a 100,000-bpd facility in Soyo. Senegal is exploring the development of a second refinery – paired with a petrochemical plant – at its Société Africaine de Raffinage facility. The project aims to increase capacity from 1.5 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 5 mtpa. In the Republic of Congo, the Fouta Refinery is on track for production by the end of 2025 with a capacity of 2.5 mtpa, while South Africa has announced plans to rehabilitate the SAPREF facility, with goals to increase capacity from 180,000 bpd to 600,000 bpd once operations resume.

Beyond refining, African states are advancing pipeline projects with a view to increase exports and strengthen regional trade systems. The 1,443-km East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline – connecting Uganda’s Kingfisher and Tilenga oilfields with the Port of Tanga in Tanzania – is underway and will start operations in 2026. The $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline is nearing the start of construction, with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Project Company established in October 2025. The pipeline will traverse 13 African countries along the Atlantic coast, connecting Nigerian gas fields with European markets. Agreements have also been signed between the Republic of Congo and Russia for the construction of the Pointe-Noire-Loutete-Maloujou-Trechot oil pipeline and between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea for the development of a joint natural gas pipeline, designed to increase cross-border gas trade. These developments will not only increase regional fuel distribution but lower costs and support economic development across Africa.

Kragha’s participation comes as African nations rally behind downstream infrastructure development under broader efforts to reduce fuel imports, increase storage and refining capacity and strengthen intra-African supply chains. Platforms such as the upcoming G20 Forum offer a strategic opportunity for African nations to connect with global investors, addressing key challenges across the downstream industry and implementing actionable strategies for improving fuel security.

“Africa cannot build a secure energy future if it remains dependent on imported fuels. Investing in our downstream sector is how we create real value. By refining our own crude, building local industries and ensuring energy access that supports economic growth, Africa can reduce costs, enhance fuel security and support long-term economic growth,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

