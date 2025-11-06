The African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) appointed Algeria’s Farid Ghezali as its new Secretary General during the Ministerial Council Meeting in the Republic of Congo this week. Ghezali will take up the post in January 2026, marking the start of a new chapter for the continent’s oil producers as Africa positions its petroleum industry at the center of a just, inclusive and sustainable energy future.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) – as the voice of the African energy sector - extends its congratulations to Ghezali on his appointment as Secretary General. Ghezali brings decades of experience in Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector and is set to lead the organization into a new era of collaboration and growth. The AEC also extends its gratitude to outgoing Secretary General Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, whose exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment have elevated APPO’s role as the leading voice for African oil producers. Under Dr. Ibrahim’s stewardship, APPO strengthened partnerships with governments and investors, advanced the localization of Africa’s energy value chain and reaffirmed the role of oil and gas in powering Africa’s development. His tireless advocacy for African energy independence and intra-African cooperation has left an enduring legacy.

Ghezali assumes the role at a time when Africa’s oil and gas sector is on the precipice of accelerated growth. Play-opening oil discoveries made in markets such as Namibia and Ivory Coast, in tandem with renewed exploration campaigns in established provinces such as Angola, Nigeria and Libya, signal new opportunities for strengthened production. Advancements in seismic acquisition, processing technologies and deepwater drilling capabilities have further bolstered exploration efforts, setting the stage for future discoveries. With these projects, African hydrocarbon production is set to rise to 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboe/d) by 2030, showing a notable increase from 2026 – estimated at 11.4 MMboe/d. Despite this growth, much more investment is needed to unlock the full potential of Africa’s oil industry.

As the continent enters its next era of oil development, APPO will continue to play a central role in promoting Africa’s energy agenda on a global stage. While global policymakers call for an end to oil exploration and production, Africa maintains its right to develop its resources for the development of its economies. In this scenario, APPO plays an important role, serving as a bridge between African producers and global counterparts. The organization has long-advocated for Africa’s position – one that is centered on responsible resource development and an inclusive approach to the energy transition. Under Ghezali’s leadership, APPO is well-positioned to continue this drive, supporting the continent as it enters its next phase of energy development.

A cornerstone of APPO’s development strategy is the launch of the Africa Energy Bank (AEB). Spearheaded by APPO in collaboration with multilateral financial institution the African Export-Import Bank, the $5 billion AEB offers a practical solution to the continent’s financial challenges, offering an avenue for African projects to access capital and drive developments forward. Under Ghezali’s leadership, APPO is tasked with realizing this important institution, supporting the continued growth of Africa’s oil industry.

“Farid Ghezali’s appointment comes at a decisive time for African oil producers. His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will strengthen APPO’s mission to drive energy security, local value creation and regional collaboration. The AEC looks forward to working closely with him to ensure that oil remains a catalyst for industrialization and prosperity across our continent,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As the continent accelerates the pace of oil developments, APPO’s coordination under Ghezali will be critical in harmonizing local content policies, optimizing resource management and ensuring that Africa captures greater value from its hydrocarbon wealth. The AEC stands ready to collaborate with APPO and its member states to advance these shared objectives, transforming Africa’s vast petroleum resources into a foundation for inclusive and sustainable growth.