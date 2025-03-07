Africa’s national oil companies (NOC) are moving beyond operating as state-representatives by transforming themselves into competitive upstream players. By strengthening their balance-sheets through partial privatization, transferring their regulatory roles to independent entities and acquiring more assets, NOCs are emerging as strong partners for foreign firms.

Boosting Production

Major oil producers in Africa are striving to boost production and NOC-IOC collaboration is at the forefront. Libya’s NOC is working with IOCs Repsol, bp, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips and more to increase output to two million barrels per day (bpd). In collaboration with the NOC, TotalEnergies has achieved a 20% increase in production at the Waha field; Repsol plans to drill nine new prospects in 2025; while Eni is planning four exploration wells in 2025. Algeria’s Sonatrach will increase hydrocarbon production by 2.5% this year, actively pursuing international partnerships following a revision of its Hydrocarbons Law in 2029. Negotiations are underway with ExxonMobil and Chevron to boost exploration. These efforts reflect a broader trend across the continent, where NOCs are leaning on foreign partnerships to advance oil and gas production.

Advancing Gas Monetization

Amid a surge in gas monetization, Africa has emerged as a major LNG producer. Collaboration between NOCs and IOCs have been at the forefront of this gas drive, leading to the emergence of new LNG exporters. Senegal’s Petrosen and Mauritania’s SMH worked alongside bp and Kosmos Energy to develop the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project – situated on the maritime border of the two countries and producing first LNG in January 2025. Mozambique’s ENH is working closely with foreign operators to develop several LNG projects, including TotalEnergies (Mozambique LNG); ExxonMobil (Rovuma LNG) and Eni (Coral South and Coral North). The 3.4 mtpa Coral South FLNG project has been operating since 2022 while ExxonMobil plans to make FID on Rovuma LNG in 2026.

The Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation is developing the Tanzania LNG project, working with Shell and Equinor to monetize resources in Blocks 1, 2 and 4. While development has been delayed, the operators remain committed to collaboratively bringing the project online. In Angola, which has been an LNG producer since 2013, the NOC Sonangol is working with its New Gas Consortium partners Azule Energy, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company and TotalEnergies to increase LNG production capacity. The partners completed the offshore platform for Angola’s first non-associated gas project in February 2025, with production on track for early-2026.

Unlocking New E&P Markets

A slate of discoveries in recent years have opened up new oil and gas plays across the continent. Following an increase in its oil and gas budget from $120 million to $246 million for the 2024/2025 period, the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) is driving exploration across underexplored areas in the country. In partnership with TotalEnergies and CNOOC, the company will start production at the Kingfisher and Tilenga oilfields in 2025. UNOC is also advancing exploration in the Moroto-Kyoga basins, with preliminary studies aimed at uncovering new oil fields.

In Namibia, NAMCOR is working with IOCs toward first oil production from the Orange Basin by 2029. Major projects include the Mopane field, which made its third discovery last month, and the Venus field, which targets FID in 2026. The company aims to secure higher stakes in future oil and gas projects – increasing its share from the minimum 10% to between 20-30% - underscoring a commitment to greater participation in field development.

Meanwhile, the South Africa National Petroleum Company (SANPC) – launched in September 2024 – strives to facilitate greater investment in exploration, natural gas monetization and infrastructure development. While major gas deposits were found in the Outeniqua Basin in 2019 and 2020, operational challenges have impacted development. The SANPC seeks to address these challenges through IOC collaboration and foreign investment. The company also strives to unlock the potential of the Orange Basin.

Fostering Collaboration at African Energy Week 2025

Taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3, 2025, the event offers a platform for strategic dialogue, networking and dealmaking.

"African NOCs are driving the continent's next wave of innovative oil and gas developments. By partnering with global operators and strengthening their operational capacity, NOCs are not only driving projects forward but showcasing the competitiveness of African operators," states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

