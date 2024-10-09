Ministers and senior energy officials from more than 20 African countries convened today for a closed-door session to address the continent's pressing energy needs and shape a collective vision for a sustainable energy future.

The high-level meeting, held as part of the AOW: Investing in African Energy event, provided a confidential platform for frank discussions and strategic alignment. The AOW event, a leading platform for dialogue and dealmaking in the African energy sector, aims to drive investment, foster partnerships, and showcase the continent's vast energy potential.

This year's focus on "Investing in African Energy" underscores the urgency of addressing energy poverty while navigating the complexities of the global energy transition.

A central theme of the closed-door discussions was the need to leverage Africa's abundant oil and gas resources to directly benefit the African people, the majority of whom still lack access to reliable, affordable energy. Ministers explored pathways to ensure that energy development translates into tangible improvements in living standards, including increased electrification, job creation, and economic growth.

"Our primary responsibility is to liberate the people of Africa from the shackles of extreme poverty, high unemployment, and persistent inequality," stated South African Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, echoing the sentiment of the closed session. "Energy is the flywheel for any nation’s economic growth."

Ghana's Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa, emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in achieving these goals, stating, "Regional co-operation has a huge role to play in Ghana’s energy vision in that our plans include exporting energy to other parts of the continent." He highlighted the need for removing trade barriers and developing shared infrastructure, such as pipelines and refineries, to maximise the benefits of energy resources for all Africans.

A panel discussion featuring prominent voices from the private sector highlighted the importance of collaboration and trust between governments and investors. Panellists emphasised the need for stable regulatory environments, consistent policies, and innovative financing mechanisms to unlock the significant capital required for large-scale energy projects in Africa. There was a strong consensus that "African solutions" are needed to address African challenges, with a focus on local content development and regional energy cooperation.

While acknowledging the global shift towards cleaner energy sources, ministers emphasised that Africa's energy transition must be pragmatic and consider the continent's unique circumstances. This should include maximising the use of its natural resources to address the need for regional energy security while simultaneously pursuing sustainable and equitable development models.

A sense of urgency permeated the discussions, with a clear call to move beyond dialogue and implement concrete actions. Ministers acknowledged the need for stable regulatory frameworks and consistent policies to attract long-term investment, recognising that building trust between governments and investors is paramount.

The AOW: Investing in African Energy event will continue over the next three days, featuring keynote presentations from industry experts, and government representatives, as well as panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

The outcomes of the closed-door ministerial session are expected to shape the tone and direction of these public discussions, fostering a spirit of collaboration and shared purpose as Africa strives towards a more sustainable, more just, energy future.

About AOW: Investing in African Energy:

Owned by Sankofa Events, AOW: Investing in African Energy (https://AOWEnergy.com/) is Africa's leading oil, gas&energy event, uniting industry leaders to develop policy, share discoveries, secure investment, and shape Africa’s energy future. The event runs from 7 – 10 October 2024 at the CTICC 2, Cape Town.