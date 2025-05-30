The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, taking place from October 1-3, 2025, in Cape Town – will feature a dedicated panel exploring investment and growth opportunities within the country’s platinum group metals (PGM) market. Titled, South Africa’s Strategic Influence in the Global PGM Market, the panel session will spotlight national initiatives designed to strengthen the country’s PGM value chain – an industry that already accounts for approximately 80% of global supplies.

As South Africa strengthens its position as the world’s leading producer of PGM, the session will foster greater collaboration among industry stakeholders. Speakers are expected to address challenges and opportunities across the value chain, identifying strategies for accelerating production and consolidating the country’s position as a major global supplier.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town.

South Africa’s PGM market offers significant opportunities for mining companies and investors. In May 2025, mining firm Ivanhoe Mines reached a significant milestone by driving underground development into the high-grade platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, gold and copper orebody at the Platreef Mine in Mokopane. First production at the project is targeted for Q4, 2025, followed by Phase 2 within two years after first production. The project, containing over 95 million tons of PGMs, aims to produce 450,000 ounces annually in Phase 2.

Meanwhile, Canada-based Platinum Group Metals Ltd. recently announced plans to raise $1.8 billion through a private placement to advance the Waterburg Project in South Africa. The project holds proven and probable reserves of 246.2 million tons of platinum, palladium, rhodium and hold at an average grade of 2.96 grams per ton. With aims to diversify its product portfolio and enhance revenue generation, mining Group Pelagic Resources launched the development of a new PGM concentrator at its Kookfontein Mine in February this year. Designed by exploration company Nuco Chrome in early 2024, the concentrator is currently in an advanced development stage and is expected to be commissioned in the first half of 2025.

Other major PGM developments in South Africa include the 40-million-ounce Bengwenyama Project by Southern Palladium, which completed a pre-feasibility study in October last year, confirming a 14% increase in PGM reserves. Meanwhile, Vanadium Resources Ltd. recently signed an agreement with China Energy Engineering International Group for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction services for the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project. The open pit mine and treatment facility will be developed for the exploitation of 680 million tons of vanadium resources in the Bushveld Complex. Additionally, Northam Platinum Holdings is reviving the Eland Mine Complex in the North West Province, with aims to increase PGM production from 100,000 ounces annually in 2025 to 180,000 ounces by 2028.

Amid this growth, AMW will serve as a key platform to unpack these developments and explore new strategies being implemented to attract investment and boost production. The event will bring together South African regulators, mining executives and global partners to shape the future of the country’s PGM sector.