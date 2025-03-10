Angola has set a target to become a key exporter of value-added critical minerals in the next 10 to 15 years. As the country pursues this goal, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) - Africa’s premier mining event - will spotlight Angola’s growing potential as global critical minerals exporter.

Angola has identified 34 of the 54 critical minerals recognized by the European Union across its mineral-rich basins and is ramping up exploration, production and downstream projects to unlock its industry potential. The government is promoting investment across the critical mineral value chain as a strategy to advance economic diversification while unlocking greater revenue generation from the mining industry.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2025 conference from October 1 -3 in Cape Town.

Across the country, various mining developments are taking off. In January 2025, UK-based Pensana secured funding from South Africa’s Absa Bank to accelerate the development of the Longonjo Rare Earth Project. The $325 million project is expected to supply 5% of the world’s high-grade rare earth carbonate, generate $6 billion in export revenue and contribute $1 billion in tax revenue to regional treasuries, helping Angola diversify its revenue generation.

Meanwhile, Chinese mining firm Shining Star is set to commence production this year at the 40-million-ton Mavoio-Tetelo copper project in northern Angola. The project is expected to produce 300,000 tons of copper per annum, significantly boosting Angola’s mining revenue. Australian firm Tyranna Resources - in partnership with China’s Sinomine - is advancing multiple lithium projects in Angola, with ongoing drilling activities identifying additional reserves and expediting mine development. These projects include the Namibe and Muvero lithium mines. Canada’s Ivanhoe Mines has also initiated a series of copper exploration projects in Angola’s Moxico and Cuando Cubango provinces, contributing to efforts to diversify the nation’s mining sector and revenue streams.

To increase value addition across the manganese sector, Angola is developing a $250 million manganese-to-silica processing facility in partnership with Chinese firm ST New Materials. The project is expected to be operational in 2025. The country is also spearheading projects to produce steel from iron mined in the Kasinga region.

As Angola seeks to attract new investors across the critical mineral value chain, AMW 2025 will bring together Angolan stakeholders and global investors to discuss partnerships and industry growth opportunities. AMW will host panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking opportunities, connecting international investors with Angola’s rapidly expanding critical minerals market.