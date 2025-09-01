As more African governments introduce investor-friendly laws to enhance mining frameworks, the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 will bring together several African mining ministers to showcase opportunities across their jurisdictions.

Confirmed ministerial participants include Martin Gama Abucha, Minister of Mining, South Sudan (https://apo-opa.co/4fYrotI); Winston Chitando, Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zimbabwe; Kenneth Zikhale Reeves Ng'oma, Minister of Mining, Malawi (https://apo-opa.co/4gckcdJ); Khadidja Hassane Abdoulaye, Secretary of State for Petroleum, Mines and Geology, Chad; Teddy Lwamba, Minister of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); Emmanuel Kofi Buah, Ghana’s Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Karim Badawi, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

AMW will feature the Ministerial Forum which will include South Sudan’s Abucha, Zimbabwe’s Chitando, Malawi’s Ng’oma, Ghana’s Buah and Egypt’s Badawi. The forum will highlight how strategic policies, investment incentives and infrastructure plans are accelerating beneficiation and industrialization across Africa. Malawi is emerging as a key player in critical minerals, securing $12 billion in Chinese investments in June 2025 alone - reflecting growing investor confidence and the country’s resource potential. South Sudan, for its part, is experiencing a surge in international interest, partnering with investors from Russia, Qatar, the U.S., and South Africa to advance geological mapping and exploration efforts. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe continues to strengthen its position as a key global supplier of lithium, with new project launches and investments. Ghana is implementing a five-pillar strategy to strengthen its position as Africa’s largest gold producer and the world’s sixth largest while a five-pillar strategy – led by Minister Badawi – seeks to unlock Egypt’s gold, potash and phosphate potential.

With the World Bank estimating that Africa’s mining sector could generate an additional $2 billion in revenue and create 3.8 million new jobs by 2030 through localized value addition, AMW 2025 arrives at a critical moment. Chad’s Abdoulaye will join a panel titled Africa’s Mineral Future: A Roadmap Toward Sustainable Growth and Value Creation which will highlight strategies to boost sustainable development in the sector. Meanwhile, DRC’s Lwamba will feature in the Cobalt Opportunity: DRC's Strategic Position in the EV Revolution panel, emphasizing the country’s strategic role in the global energy transition and its efforts to leverage energy infrastructure to unlock its estimated $24 trillion in mineral wealth.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com