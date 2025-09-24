As Africa’s mineral-rich nations revamp policies to attract investment, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 will spotlight the role of legal expertise in navigating these changes. Held under the theme From Extraction to Beneficiation: Unlocking Africa’s Mineral Wealth, AMW will feature representatives from law firms – including Sidley Austin, Rosebridge LLP, Clifford Chance, Anjana Turner Law and NSDV Law – in high-level panel discussions, technical workshops and exclusive networking sessions.

The event will provide an in-depth look at recent and upcoming policy changes – such as raw mineral export bans, Ghana’s Gold Board Act of March 2025, Mali’s revised Mining Code and others – offering legal experts a platform to demonstrate how mining companies can adapt to reforms while unlocking high-return investment opportunities across Africa’s value chain.

David Roney, CEO of Sidley Austin, an associate sponsor of AMW, will participate in the Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships: Building Resilience in a Consolidating Industry panel. The discussion will explore the rising role of mergers and acquisitions in driving investment, best practices for structuring deals and strategies for managing contractual complexities. Roney will also lead a dedicated Sidley Austin workshop alongside Dr. Michail Dekastros, Senior Managing Associate, and Dr. Abayomi Okubote, Partner at Rosebridge LLP, providing practical insights for navigating legal and regulatory challenges in African mining.

Meanwhile, Anjana Turner, Principal of Anjana Turner Law, and Lili Nupen, Co-Founder and Director of NSDV Law, will join the Women Pioneering Leadership in Africa’s Mining Industry panel. This session will explore local content regulations, female empowerment policies and the vital role female leaders play in advancing Africa’s mineral beneficiation agenda.

Ope Osinubi, Senior Associate at Clifford Chance, will moderate the Resilient Energy Mix: Balancing Renewables and Traditional Resources for Sustainable Mining panel. Executives from leading energy firms – including JUWI South Africa, SOLINK and Terra Firma – will discuss how renewable energy integration is shaping the future of reliable, sustainable energy supply for Africa’s mining sector.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.