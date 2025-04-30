As women take on increasingly influential roles in shaping the future of Africa’s mining sector, African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – taking place from October 1–3 in Cape Town – will host a dedicated Women in Leadership Forum. This platform will bring together female leaders from across the mining value chain, connecting them with global investors, strategic partners and emerging project opportunities.

Women are playing a pivotal role in transforming the continent’s mining industry – championing policy reforms, driving investment, leading major companies,and advancing mineral diversification. Bogolo Kenewendo, Botswana’s Minister of Mining, is spearheading structural reforms aimed at strengthening investor partnerships and expanding the country’s diamond value chain. In February 2025, Botswana signed a landmark diamond sales agreement with De Beers, doubling its share of rough diamonds from the Debswana joint venture from 25% to 50% over the next decade. The agreement also extended Debswana’s mining license by 25 years, reinforcing the continued contribution of diamonds to Botswana’s economy, where the sector accounts for 80% of exports and 25% of GDP.

In Uganda, Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, is driving strategic partnerships to revitalize the country’s mineral sector. In March 2025, Uganda signed its first-ever Mineral Production Sharing Agreement for the redevelopment of the Kilembe copper mines with Sarrai Group Limited and Nile Fibreboard Limited. Uganda is also progressing toward its first commercial rare earth production at the Makuutu Project, developed in partnership with Ionic Rare Earths, with operations expected to begin in 2026.

Malawi’s Minister of Mining, Monica Chang’anamuno, is leading efforts to diversify the country’s mineral portfolio and enhance sector governance. The World Bank estimates that Malawi could earn up to $30 billion in mineral revenues between 2026 and 2040, driven by uranium, graphite and rare earth developments. Lotus Resources is targeting initial uranium production at the Kayelekera Mine in Q3 2025. Additionally, Malawi established its first-ever Mining Regulatory Authority in late 2024 to streamline approvals and accelerate project development.

Beyond the public sector, female executives are also steering the energy industry’s evolution. Kelly Ayuk Mealia, Chairperson and Co-founder of Energy Capital&Power – the organizer of African Mining Week – is a vocal advocate for investment and project development across the continent. Marie-Chantal Kaninda, President of Glencore DRC, plays a strategic role in maintaining the DRC’s global leadership in cobalt and copper. Nolitha Fakude, Chairperson of Anglo American South Africa, is a prominent voice on ESG and diversity, while Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources, leads one of South Africa’s top coal producers. Other notable women in leadership include Elizabeth Rogo, CEO of Tsavo Oilfield Services (Kenya); Naomi Biney, CEO of Goldridge Ghana Limited (Ghana); and Nneka Ezeigwe, CEO of Eta Zuma Mining and Industries (Nigeria).

The Women in Leadership Forum at AMW 2025 will highlight how women are not only contributing to the industry – but actively redefining it for a more inclusive and sustainable future.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.