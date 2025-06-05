The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) officially opened today, marking a historic milestone in Africa's journey towards healthcare sovereignty. The US$300 million tertiary medical facility, developed by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) in partnership with King's College Hospital London, welcomed His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as guest of honour, represented by His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, alongside high-ranking Government and private sector officials, including the Minsters of Health, Finance, and Foreign Affairs, Nigeria Customs Services, Nigeria Immigration Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Bank of Industry (BOI), among others.

Located in Abuja and designed to meet the highest global standards, AMCE Abuja offers world-class services across oncology, haematology, cardiology, and general medical services. More than a hospital, the facility represents a bold statement of Africa's determination to reduce dependence on foreign health systems and reverse the estimated US$6-10 billion Africans spend annually seeking treatment abroad.

The opening of AMCE Abuja comes at a critical time, as Africa seeks to strengthen its healthcare systems and reduce reliance on external providers. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of this reliance, with global supply shortages putting immense pressure on African nations. Similarly, past responses to health crises like Ebola have reinforced the urgent need for resilient, homegrown solutions. Decades after independence, millions of Africans continue to suffer from diseases like sickle cell and malaria, conditions that could be better managed with targeted local research and investment. Yet these illnesses often receive limited global attention or funding, leaving critical treatment gaps. AMCE Abuja represents a bold step forward, bringing world-class care to the continent, centering African health priorities, and laying the groundwork for a healthier, more self-reliant future. In strategic partnership with Bank of Industry (BOI), and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), AMCE reflects what's possible when African institutions unite with shared purpose.

“Today, we are not merely unveiling a building, we are making a bold, collective statement: we will no longer accept medical vulnerability as destiny. The African Medical Centre of Excellence stands as proof that Africa is ready to compete with the best in global healthcare. I commend Afreximbank and its visionary President, Professor Benedict Oramah, and salute the partnership with King’s College Hospital for turning this audacious dream into reality. This is what happens when African institutions confront African challenges with African solutions.

“Over the past two years, we have taken deliberate steps to transform Nigeria’s health sector—from unlocking the healthcare value chain through the Presidential Initiative (PVAC), to expanding pharmaceutical production, regulatory systems, and diagnostic access, and securing over $2.2 billion in new investments through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative. But excellence must be sustained. That’s why we’re investing in the roads, power, and connectivity that enable great institutions to thrive. With the largest stem cell lab in West Africa and plans for a medical school, this Centre is more than a hospital, it is a place to heal the sick, and to train the future.” — H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, represented by H.E. Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Commenting on the momentous achievement, Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of both Afreximbank and AMCE, thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for providing the land on which the AMCE stands, adding: " In 2013, I had my own close call when I became seriously ill and was evacuated to King’s College Hospital in London, where a frantic battle to save my life ensued. Being here today is a testament to the power of cutting-edge medical research, clinical knowledge, and a solid healthcare ecosystem. The event we mark today is proof that society is better off saving lives than burying its dead, and that it is a living person who can contribute to development and social transformation. This experience led me to conclude that one of the major contributions I could make to Africa was to help Afreximbank deliver on its health and medical strategy in every way possible. Our vision for the African Medical Centre of Excellence is not just to provide top-notch healthcare but to serve as a catalyst for the transformation of the African health sector, making a bold statement to the world that Africa is finally taking its destiny into its own hands in healthcare sovereignty and global standards."

President Oramah also announced the launch of the Africa Life Sciences Foundation to act as the vehicle for mobilising appropriate risk capital to drive research efforts and called on African and non-African governments, banks, high net worth individuals and corporate organisations to join the Bank in investing in the hospital, through this platform.

Brian Deaver, Chief Executive Officer of AMCE, highlighted the facility's comprehensive approach: "Today, we don't just open a hospital—we launch a healthcare revolution for Africa. AMCE represents a paradigm shift in how specialised medical care is delivered on the continent. Our integrated model encompasses early diagnosis, advanced treatment, and long-term disease management, creating a seamless continuum of care that improves patient outcomes and health experiences."

He added: "Our mission extends beyond treatment to include world-class medical education, groundbreaking research, and continuous innovation. By combining international expertise with local talent development, AMCE will build sustainable healthcare capacity that serves generations to come.

AMCE’s opening signals a new era for Africa — one in which self-reliance replaces dependency, and world-class care is no longer the privilege of a few but the standard for many. By anchoring healthcare delivery, talent development, and innovation on the continent, AMCE is not just stemming the outflow of medical dollars, but redefining Africa's place in the global health ecosystem.

Through its clinical partnerships with King’s College Hospital, London and The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, AMCE will be home to advance research, education, and medical excellence by fostering continuous knowledge exchange. In its next phase, AMCE will expand to include a second 350-bed hospital, medical and nursing schools, a medical sciences foundation, research centres, and residential facilities. Together, this integrated ecosystem will position Nigeria as a leading hub for specialist healthcare, medical training, and clinical research on the continent.

Professor Clive Kay, Chief Executive Officer of King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said, "We are proud to partner with Afreximbank on this important initiative. The African Medical Centre of Excellence represents a positive step forward, and by bringing together world-class clinical standards, training, and research, we aim to share our expertise and support the development of a sustainable model of care that responds directly to the needs of African patients”.

Now open, AMCE welcomes patients, healthcare professionals, researchers, and partners to join its mission of delivering world-class healthcare, fostering innovation, and building a healthier, more self-reliant Africa. AMCE is the largest specialised private hospital in Nigeria and West Africa focusing on cardiovascular services, haematology, comprehensive oncology, and general medical services. It currently boasts of 170 beds with a plan to expand this to 500 beds upon completion. It features the largest stem cell laboratory in the region, fifteen post stem cell isolation rooms in West Africa alongside five theatres and three catheterisation laboratories. It also features a 20 bed intensive care unit, six critical care unit beds and 20 chemotherapy chairs with compounding pharmacy among others. Some of the specialised equipment in Nigeria and the region are exclusively hosted by AMCE Abuja. They include the 18 Mev cyclotron, 3 Tesla Magnetic Resonance Imaging, 256 slices computed tomography, brachytherapy machine with iridium source, 4 biosafety cabinets and 128 slices computed tomography machines, among others.

