The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) West Africa (https://AfricanGuaranteeFund.com/) Board has announced the appointment of Mr. Serge MIAN, as the Managing Director in charge of the subsidiary effective 3rd of November 2025. Mr. MIAN is a highly accomplished investment banker has had a sterling career having worked with top employers such as JP Morgan, EY, Deloitte based France and AXA Investment managers in the United States of America (USA).

He will be leading the team to expand AGF activities in both Francophone and Anglophone West Africa. His key responsibilities will include.

Ensuring compliance with legal, regulatory, and internal policies, aligned with Board guidelines. Oversee daily operations, provide leadership, and achieve AGF’s West Africa mission, vision, and targets. Drive business expansion, including geographic and product growth.

Mr. MIAN is an enthusiastic and seasoned professional with more than 20 years in the finance industry worldwide. Prior to AGF West Africa, Mr. MIAN worked for Orabank, the pan African banking group as Group Head of investments and investor relations. During his tenure, he successfully managed the fundraising mobilisation along with all strategic initiatives and projects within the Group.

Mr. MIAN began his career in finance initially with Axa Investment Managers in France followed by an overseas experience the United States at Addax Asset Management, an asset manager specialized in hedge fund investments, before joining Deloitte in France in 2006 as a risk management associate. Right after, he joined the Private bank unit of JPMorgan for 5 years as an Investment Advisor before heading back to Cote d’Ivoire to lead the M&A and fundraising practice inside the Transaction Services department of EY. Mr MIAN is a graduate of ENSEA, the Ivorian Engineering School of Statistics and Economics and HEC Paris. Mr MIAN is also a CFA charter holder.

While announcing his appointment, AGF Group CEO Mr. Jules Ngankam exhibited confidence in his leadership to drive the growth and expansion of AGF West Africa. His experience in various industries and continents will be more than valuable to AGF in its mandate to increase SMEs access to bank financing.

Contacts:

AGF Communications&PR

info.communications@agf.africa

About AGF:

African Guarantee Fund (AGF) is a specialized guarantee provider whose mission is to facilitate economic development and poverty reduction in Africa. To achieve this, AGF increases access to finance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) across key economic sectors through an array of guarantee products and capacity development assistance. Since inception, AGF has unlocked more than USD 5 billion in SME financing, through partnerships with over 250 partner financial institutions across 44 African countries. AGF is backed by the following shareholders and sponsors: The Government of Denmark through the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA), the Government of Spain through the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation (AECID), the African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (AFD), Nordic Development Fund (NDF), Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU), German Development Bank (KfW), French Agency for Private Sector (PROPARCO), West African Development Bank (BOAD), Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Techno Serve, Norad, Mastercard Foundation, African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) and Visa Foundation. African Guarantee Fund is rated AA- by Fitch Ratings.

For more information, please visit https://AfricanGuaranteeFund.com/.