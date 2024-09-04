Africa is expected to more than double its share in the global natural gas market by 2050 while increasing its renewable energy capacity four-fold by 2030. Concurrently, the continent’s greenfield spending will boom in the coming decade, reaching $37 billion by 2025 and $50 billion by 2030. This growth underscores both the potential of the continent’s energy market and the commitment of companies to maximize its resources.

On the back of this growth, the continent’s largest energy event – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy – announces the nominees for this year’s award ceremony. Taking place during the event week from November 4-8, the award ceremony recognizes the companies who are spearheading the development, innovation and growth of Africa’s energy industry.

ESG Leader of the Year

With ESG principles at the forefront of Africa’s natural resource development, this award recognizes champions who protect and promote local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations. It honors outstanding achievements and leadership in embedding sustainability principles and responsible business practices within the sector, showcasing a commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and robust corporate governance. The nominees are:

TotalEnergies

bp

Sonangol

SLB

Service Provider of the Year

The Service Provider of the Year award celebrates an exceptional service provider that has demonstrated outstanding commitment and innovation in supporting Africa’s energy industry. The award honors service providers who have demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry’s challenges and opportunities, offering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the energy sector. The nominees are:

Africa Global Logistics

NOV

Bell Oil and Gas

Technip Energies

Deal of the Year

The Deal of the Year award recognizes the most transformative and impactful deal in the energy sector ­– honoring excellence in negotiation, strategic alignment, innovation and collaboration ­– and celebrates deals that drive advancements in energy and economic growth. The nominees are:

Renaissance Africa: SPDC acquisition in Nigeria

Gabon Oil Company: Assala Energy acquisition in Gabon

Oando PLC: AGIP acquisition in Nigeria

Etu Energias acquisition of Galp Energias’ offshore blocks in Angola

Local Content Champion of the Year

This award celebrates an organization that has demonstrated exceptional dedication and success in promoting and implementing local content initiatives in Africa’s energy sector. The award recognizes champions who have gone above and beyond to ensure that the benefits of the energy industry are shared equitably, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity across the continent. The nominees are:

Africa Global Logistics

McDermott

Perenco

EG LNG

Technip Energies

Reformer and Change-Maker of the Year

This esteemed award honors a government or public sector entity that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to reforming the energy sector in Africa. It recognizes the efforts of governments and public sector institutions that have driven change, fostering an enabling environment for energy growth, economic development and social progress. The nominees are:

South African National Energy Development Institute

Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Republic of the Congo

Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil&Gas, Angola

Ministry of Mines and Energy, Namibia

Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Egypt

E&P Leader of the Year

Recognizing outstanding leadership and innovation in upstream exploration and production, this award honors individuals driving new production and discoveries in Africa’s energy sector. Nominees demonstrate exceptional vision and operational excellence in unlocking the continent’s hydrocarbon potential. The nominees are:

Galp

Woodside Energy

Eni

ExxonMobil

Gas Monetization Award

This award recognizes companies and projects revolutionizing gas monetization in Africa to bridge the energy poverty gap. It honors innovative strategies and successful commercialization efforts that demonstrate outstanding leadership in maximizing the value of gas resources. The nominees are:

Congo LNG

Perenco

EG LNG

NLNG

Sonatrach

Geoscience and Data Management Project of the Year

This award recognizes outstanding projects that have demonstrated excellence in geoscience and data management, contributing significantly to the advancement of Africa’s energy sector. The award honors projects that have set new standards in subsurface understanding, data-driven decision making and digital transformation, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous energy future in Africa. The nominees are:

TGS/PGS

Shearwater

Viridien – formerly CGG

The AEW: Invest in African Energy Award winners will be announced during this year’s award ceremony. The event aims to celebrate the ongoing contributions by energy companies, investors and individuals to driving projects forward and unlocking long-term benefits for African countries.