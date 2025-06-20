Amid Africa’s ongoing exploration and production surge, this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference will host a dedicated Upstream E&P Track. The track - taking place as part of the main conference agenda from September 29 to October 3 – will tackle the most pressing challenges and opportunities across the upstream oil and gas sector, delving into topics such as deepwater development, onshore prospects, the role of independent firms and balancing African priorities with global supply dynamics. As the largest event of its kind on the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 represents the platform of choice for Africa’s upstream sector.

Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector is on the precipice of significant growth, boosted by a $54 billion capital expenditure drive expected by 2030. Across the continent, both established oil and gas markets and frontier players are seeking capital to bolster production while unlocking new basins in deepwater and onshore basins. The continent’s exploration surge is further supported by growing demand in African markets as well as a rise in global gas imports. The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 Upstream E&P Track will explore these shifting dynamics, offering a platform for new exploration and production deals to be signed.

To entice greater spending across the upstream sector, many African countries are laying the foundation for new investments by both majors and independent energy companies. A string of licensing rounds is being launched in 2025, offering exploration opportunities across a variety of acreage. Licensing rounds are planned in Angola, the Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Mauritania and South Africa, while Libya, Nigeria, Algeria and Liberia have already launched their respective bid rounds. The Upstream E&P Track will explore the impact of these rounds. Sessions include What’s Next for African Upstream in 2026; Exploration Hotspots; and Basins Without Borders: Unlocking the Full Potential of Cross-Border Basins in the Transform Margin. Additionally, panel discussions will examine emerging prospects in frontier basins, with sessions taking place on Frontier Plays Within Africa’s Mature Basins; Offshore and Deepwater Plays; and Unlocking Africa’s Onshore and Shallow-Water Potential.

While global energy majors expand their portfolios in Africa, independent oil and gas firms are taking on a more prominent role in exploration and production. International oil company divestment has opened-up new pathways for African independents, and as such, more companies are taking the lead on asset development. AEW: Invest in African Energies will host panel discussions on The Making of an African Independent; Technology and Innovation: Rethinking Asset Development to Accelerate Upstream Success; as well as Crude Value Benchmarking with Ever-Changing Light, Heavy Balance, exploring opportunities for independents in Africa.

Meanwhile, with global gas demand projected to increase 10% between 2021 and 2030, African countries are strategically positioned to accelerate exploration and play a more central role in global supply chains. With over 620 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves on the continent – most of which remains under-developed – Africa has a unique opportunity to leverage its resources to produce low-carbon, cost-effective fuel. Panel discussions on Decarbonizing Pathways for African Oil and Gas; The Outlook for Global LNG; and The Role of African LNG in a Dynamic Export Market will address these opportunities, while a session on Beyond Exports: Developing Commercially Viable Domestic Gas Markets, will examine how the continent can leverage its resources for domestic growth.

The track will also feature panel discussions on strategic oil and gas markets in Africa, including Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, and more. These sessions are geared towards companies seeking growth opportunities in proven markets and are expected to unlock new deal-signing and partnerships prospects. Beyond panel discussions, the Upstream E&P Track will feature a series of fireside chats, with participating companies including Renaissance Africa Energy, Northern Ocean, Seplat Energy and more.

“Africa’s upstream oil and gas market is witnessing a surge of investment, as operators seek to expand their portfolios and governments target near-term production. Amid this growth, strategic financing gaps have emerged. The AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 Upstream E&P Track seeks to address these challenges by bringing together major players from the market to engage and sign deals,” says Oré Onagbesan, AEW: Invest in African Energies Program Director.