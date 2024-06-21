With over 125 billion barrels of proven oil reserves, 620 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and abundant opportunities in solar, wind and green hydrogen, Africa has the potential to become a global hub for energy. The International Energy Agency estimates that to meet energy and climate goals, Africa requires over $200 billion in annual investment, highlighting a strategic opportunity for global financiers and project developers.

As such, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – Africa’s premier event for the energy sector – will drive a new wave of investment in the sector. The conference convenes under the mandate of making energy poverty history by 2030, with industry experts and thought-leaders, African governments and NOCs, and energy investors and developers leading discussions on the challenges and opportunities in Africa’s energy sector. Taking place from 4–8 November in Cape Town, the event offers unparalleled access to the African industry.

African governments are revamping fiscal policies and launching new licensing rounds to attract investments and partners, aiming to unlock the full potential of the continent's energy sector.

African governments are revamping fiscal policies and launching new licensing rounds to attract investments and partners, aiming to unlock the full potential of the continent’s energy sector. Over 11 licensing rounds are planned for sub-Saharan Africa between 2024 and 2025, all of which aim to attract new investment and bolster project development. At AEW: Invest in African Energy, government representatives will outline optimal energy financing mechanisms and incentives aimed at advancing energy investments. Key speakers include:

Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, Senegal

Habtamu Itefa Geleta, Minister of Water and Energy, Ethiopia

Situmbeko Musokotwane, Minister of Finance and National Planning, Zambia

Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas, Angola

African state-owned energy entities have positioned themselves as reliable partners for global energy firms, driving the continent’s energy market expansion. During this year’s AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, African NOCs and energy associations will discuss investment and partnership opportunities in Africa’s energy value chain. In addition to the first AEW: Invest in African Energy speaker lineup, featured speakers include:

Proscovia Nabbanje, CEO of the Uganda National Oil Company

Zwanani Titus Mathe, CEO, South African National Energy Development Institute

Across Africa, international energy companies are driving a series of large-scale project developments under efforts to unlock high returns, increase energy access while driving sustainable economic growth. Projects such as the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development – on track for first production this year -; the trio of LNG projects in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin; South Africa’s offshore exploration campaigns and onshore gas projects and many more are set to transform the African oil and gas landscape. This creates newfound opportunities for regional and international technology providers, which also play a crucial role in driving Africa’s energy renaissance. A strong lineup of IOCs, technologies companies and service providers will discuss ongoing projects, future prospects and efforts to maximize Africa’s energy resources at the conference. These include:

Ainojie Alex Irune, CEO of Oando Energy Resources

Dave Campbell, Senior Vice President of bp in Mauritania and Senegal

Dennis Bauer, Senior Executive: Energy Transition Advisor, Neuman&Esser

Dennis Malkoc, Business Development Manager, Universal Africa Lines

Dmitry Khandoga, Head of International Department, Gazprom PJSC

Marica Calabrese, Managing Director and General Manager, Eni Mozambique

Matthieu Milandri, Head of Upstream Finance at Trafigura Group

Mikhail Chudakov, Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, International Atomic Energy Agency

Nikki Martin, President&CEO,EnerGeo Alliance

Nosa Omorodion, Executive Director, SLB

Rene Awambeng, Director and Global Head of Client Relations, Afreximbank

Taelo Mojapelo, CEO, bp South Africa

During the AEW: Invest in African Energy conference, speakers will showcase projects, highlight energy financing mechanisms and government incentives, and provide insights on best practices for a just and inclusive energy transition, addressing the continent’s goals for eradicating energy poverty and promoting environmental sustainability.

