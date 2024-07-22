Africa’s energy industry is on a positive growth trajectory as hydrocarbon discoveries open up new plays, the energy transition drives investment in low-carbon and renewable energy and escalating demand in both global and African markets attracts fresh investment in infrastructure and distribution. Regulatory reform continues to entice investment continent-wide while national development goals create new opportunities for project development and high returns.

The African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference will connect energy, technology and service companies with African energy projects, providing a platform for deals to be signed and partnerships forged. As the largest event of its kind in Africa, the event takes place under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030 and drives a new wave of investment across the entire African energy sector and its value chain.

Despite the growing potential of Africa’s oil and gas basins, much of these reserves remain undeveloped, leading to a renewed focus by governments to create competitive exploration opportunities. Up to 11 licensing rounds are expected to be launched in sub-Saharan Africa between 2024 and 2025 while the continent’s natural gas sector is undergoing an $800-billion, 20-year upstream capital expenditure program. At the same time, Africa is set to have a green hydrogen production capacity exceeding 50 million tons by 2035. At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, oil, gas and green hydrogen companies will provide insight into ongoing projects. Speakers include:

As Africa’s project pipeline grows, the need for innovative technology and infrastructure solutions becomes increasingly more important. Efforts to enhance operational efficiency while reducing emissions have highlighted new opportunities for collaboration, underscoring the wealth of opportunity available for technology and service providers. Meanwhile, Africa’s energy demand is projected to triple by 2040, emphasizing the need for modernized distribution and logistics systems. During AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, speakers will delve into strategies for strengthening energy projects in Africa. These include:

