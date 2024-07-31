African Energy Week (AEW) (www.AECWeek.com): Invest in African Energy 2024 will feature the Transformative Impact of Women in Energy forum – hosted by the African Women Business Energy Network (AWBEN) – on November 7 in Cape Town. This forum will highlight African female policymakers, businesswomen and entrepreneurs who are leading innovative energy projects and driving economic transformation across the continent.

While the global energy industry has been traditionally male-dominated, the sector is experiencing a notable shift towards enhanced gender diversity, equity and inclusion. Driven by collective efforts for change, African women are increasingly being recognized for their dynamic contributions across leadership, policy, finance, technology and innovation within the energy sector.

Established by the African Energy Chamber (AEC) – the voice of Africa’s energy sector – AWBEN empowers women in energy and supports women-owned businesses by facilitating investment and access to new business opportunities. Key initiatives include fostering collaboration among African women in the sector, hosting mentorship programs and promoting members’ personal and professional development. AWBEN also provides coaching and sponsorship for girls and young women in STEM, as well as encourages higher leadership positions for African women in energy.

Similar initiatives are being implemented across the continent. USAID’s Power Africa initiative promotes female advancement in the energy sector, aiming for more equal representation within national and regional governments, private sector firms, power utilities and energy enterprises. Women in Rwandan Energy serves as a nation-wide commitment to providing career coaching, technical training, apprenticeships and mentorship services to empower women for successful careers and leadership roles in Rwanda’s energy sector. Programs like Women in African Power enhance female professional development through targeted networking events and skill training initiatives specific to the energy industry.

In Africa’s oil and gas space, women are increasingly assuming top leadership positions in both the public and private sector. Serving as Petroleum Commissioner of Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy, Maggy Shino has played a key role in securing upstream investment from major international oil companies. With Namibia serving as a global exploration hotspot on the back of prolific offshore Orange Basin discoveries, Shino’s strategic vision and leadership have been instrumental in driving the country’s energy sector and attracting foreign investment.

Uganda’s Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu is playing a critical role in the country’s upstream market. With Uganda targeting first oil output by 2025, projects such as the $10-billion Lake Albert Development – home to the Tilenga and Kingfisher fields – are set to transform the national energy landscape. Ssentamu’s leadership has been crucial in advancing these projects, maximizing Uganda’s resource potential and establishing its position as a major up-and-coming oil market.

In Equatorial Guinea, Teresa Isabel Nnang Avomo, CEO of national oil company GEPetrol, has led initiatives to improve national oil and gas infrastructure, boost production and strengthen partnerships with international operators. Under her leadership, GEPetrol signed a PSC with energy major Chevron aimed at increasing production from Blocks EG-06 and EG-11, as well as awarded engineering firm Petrofac a technical service contract last month to support the operation of Block B, home to the Zafiro field.

With the global energy transition underway, women have also risen to become pivotal leaders in Africa’s clean energy space. Sandra Chukwudozie, Founder and CEO of clean energy firm Salpha Energy, is pioneering clean, affordable and innovative energy solutions for a carbon-neutral future. Rekik Bekele, CEO and Founder of Green Scene Energy, is targeting the delivery of affordable solar solutions in Ethiopia, while Monique Ntumngia, CEO of the Green Girls Project and Monafrik Energy, is advocating for climate-gender justice across the continent and leveraging AI to address clean energy challenges in rural African communities.

“The future of Africa’s energy sector hinges on the full participation of women. Their diverse perspectives and innovative approaches are essential for driving sustainable growth and economic transformation. It is imperative that we not only include, but actively build up and promote women at every level of the industry to harness the full potential of our continent’s energy resources,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

At AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024, the Transformative Impact of Women in Energy forum will highlight the critical role that African businesswomen, entrepreneurs and policymakers are playing in energy sector innovation and growth. By showcasing their ongoing leadership and achievements, the forum aims to inspire further progress towards a more diverse and inclusive energy industry.