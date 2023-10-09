At a time when the African energy industry is faced with a variety of challenges, the African Energy Week (AEW) conference serves as a platform for engagement, collaboration and investment. Since the event’s inception, AEW has facilitated deals, fostered dialogue while laid the foundation for long-term and sustainable developments to kick off. As such, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://www.EnergyChamber.org)– organizers of the AEW conference – proudly announces the launch of AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy. Maintaining a commitment to a secure and sustainable energy future in Africa, AEW returns to Cape Town from November 4-8 under a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030.

AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Center and will once again connect a strong slate of African Presidents, Ministers and policymakers with both regional and foreign investors. Covering the entire energy value chain, AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy represents the platform of choice for Africa’s energy industry.

AEW is all about investing in African energy and there is a reason why the event has become the premier event to sign deals in Africa. The event features the participation of the highest number of African energy and petroleum ministers and is opened by African Presidents. National oil companies from across the continent lead discussions while international energy and technology firms come to sign deals and partner. The event unites African stakeholders with global authorities, with energy heavyweights from the Middle East, Europe and Asia using AEW as a platform to engage with and invest in African opportunities.

AEW also showcases the most innovative and forward-looking businesses, projects and solutions through the event’s exhibition while various panel discussions, presentations, investor-focused sessions and meetings provide stakeholders with the insight they need to make informed investment decisions across the continent. AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy continues this drive, connecting players from across the African and global industry in Cape Town to unlock a future of security and sustainability in Africa.

In a relatively short period of time, AEW has not only emerged as the largest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent but a fresh, innovative platform where the future of Africa’s energy sector can be forged. Integrating the entire energy sector and its value chain while uniting African and foreign energy leaders, AEW has and will continue to move with the times, prioritizing Africa’s energy security needs alongside sustainable transition. Under efforts to increase investment in every segment of the African energy value chain and associated industries, AEW will continue to offer a comprehensive and diverse program catered to investors from the oil and gas, renewable energy, power and infrastructure, technology and local content arenas.

“AEW was established with a mission to make energy poverty history by 2030. Centered on an integrated approach to development, this important gathering of African and global stakeholders highlights the challenges to progress while putting in place tangible and actionable solutions for a sustainable energy future. We are proud to announce the dates for AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy, a platform which has not only emerged as the largest energy event on the continent but the official place to sign deals, forge partnerships and advance sustainable energy,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Ahead of the AEW 2023 edition, delegates, sponsors and partners interested in reaffirming their commitment to Africa’s sustainable future are encouraged to secure their place at the 2024 edition of the conference. AEW 2024: Invest in African Energy builds on the success of the previous editions and proudly marks its return as the premier event for the African energy sector. We look forward to welcoming you back to Cape Town for AEW 2023: Invest in African Energy.

AEW is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2024 will once again unite African energy policymakers and stakeholders with global investors to discuss and maximize opportunities within the continent’s entire energy industry. Keep following www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event! Details to follow soon.