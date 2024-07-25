Celebrating recent success in Africa’s energy industry, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference – the premier event for the African energy sector – will once again host the African Energy Awards, a platform dedicated to celebrating trailblazers across the continent. With a series of categories designed to recognize excellence in various aspects of the industry, the African Energy Awards aim to highlight and honor the exceptional contributions that are shaping the future of energy on the continent.

Nominations for the African Energy Awards are officially open and the African Energy Chamber invites professionals, organizations and the public to nominate those who have achieved notable progress in strengthening the African energy industry. Visit www.AECWeek.com or submit your nomination here http://apo-opa.co/3A6sAu9.

Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award (non-voting category)

The Mohammed S. Barkindo Lifetime Achievement Award – the highest distinction in the industry – celebrates individuals who have made remarkable and lasting contributions to the oil, gas and energy sectors in Africa. The award celebrates the visionary leadership, innovation and profound impact of individuals, recognizing their tireless dedication and unwavering commitment to growth.

Energy Person of the Year (non-voting category)

The Energy Person of the Year award celebrates an individual who has made significant and impactful contributions to the energy sector. It recognizes exceptional leadership, visionary thinking and a commitment to driving progress and innovation within the industry. The recipient's efforts have substantially advanced the energy landscape, benefiting both their organization and the broader community.

Exploration&Production Leader of the Year – Upstream exploration and production players and new production

Recognizing outstanding leadership and innovation in upstream exploration and production, this award honors individuals driving new production and discoveries in Africa's energy sector. Nominees demonstrate exceptional vision and operational excellence in unlocking the continent's hydrocarbon potential.

Gas Monetization Award

This award recognizes companies and projects revolutionizing gas monetization in Africa to bridge the energy poverty gap. It honors innovative strategies and successful commercialization efforts that demonstrate outstanding leadership in maximizing the value of gas resources.

ESG Leader of the Year

With ESG principles at the forefront of Africa's natural resource development, this award recognizes champions who protect and promote local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations. It honors outstanding achievements and leadership in embedding sustainability principles and responsible business practices within the sector, showcasing a commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and robust corporate governance.

Deal of the Year

The Deal of the Year award recognizes the most transformative and impactful deal in the energy sector ­– honoring excellence in negotiation, strategic alignment, innovation and collaboration ­– and celebrates deals that drive advancements in energy and economic growth.

Geoscience and Data Management Project of the year

This award recognizes outstanding projects that have demonstrated excellence in geoscience and data management, contributing significantly to the advancement of Africa's energy sector. The award honors projects that have set new standards in subsurface understanding, data-driven decision making and digital transformation, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous energy future in Africa

Service Provider of the Year

The Service Provider of the Year award celebrates an exceptional service provider that has demonstrated outstanding commitment and innovation in supporting Africa's energy industry. The award honors service providers who have demonstrated a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities, offering tailored solutions that drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability in the energy sector.

Local Content Champion

This award celebrates an organization that has demonstrated exceptional dedication and success in promoting and implementing local content initiatives in Africa's energy sector. The award recognizes champions who have gone above and beyond to ensure that the benefits of the energy industry are shared equitably, fostering inclusive growth and prosperity across the continent

Reformer of the Year Award

This esteemed award honors a government or public sector entity that has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to reforming the energy sector in Africa. It recognizes the efforts of governments and public sector institutions that have driven change, fostering an enabling environment for energy growth, economic development, and social progress.

“Africa’s energy sector is faced with numerous challenges, all of which impact the pace at which the industry develops. In the face of these, a strong suite of innovators, entrepreneurs, leaders and visionaries have emerged. The African Energy Awards not only serve as a platform to celebrate these trailblazers but a source of inspiration for the next generation of energy leaders. We look forward to seeing you in Cape Town and encourage you to nominate,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

Join us at the AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference as we honor the pioneers and trailblazers who are accelerating project development, sustainable growth and innovation across the African energy sector. Visit www.AECWeek.com to nominate individuals, companies or think-tanks.