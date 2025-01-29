African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 – under the theme Invest in African Energy: Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion – is set to return to Cape Town as the continent’s premier energy platform. This year’s event aims to drive forward the momentum established in 2024, offering a dynamic space for leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to address regional and global energy challenges while advancing Africa’s position as a leader in sustainable energy solutions.

The 2024 edition of AEW was a landmark event, underscoring its role as a catalyst for advancing Africa's energy sector. Over five days, the conference brought together more than 7,000 delegates, 700 companies and 65 exhibitors, representing the full spectrum of Africa’s energy value chain. The conference featured seven premium stages and two technical hubs, creating a vibrant forum for collaboration and investment. Among the standout moments was the historic OPEC-African Roundtable, which underscored the significance of African oil and gas producers in meeting global energy demand and fostering market stability. This critical dialogue will continue in 2025, with an enhanced focus on strengthening partnerships between African producers and international energy players.

AEW 2024 also featured groundbreaking discussions on the energy transition. The Energy Transition Summit highlighted the continent’s efforts to balance its immediate energy needs with long-term sustainability. From showcasing scalable renewable energy projects to exploring the role of natural gas as a transition fuel, the summit provided actionable strategies for Africa’s equitable energy transition. Building on these insights, AEW 2025 will deepen its exploration of innovative technologies and policies that can unlock Africa’s potential to lead in global decarbonization efforts while ensuring energy access for all.

Financing remained a pivotal theme at AEW 2024, with the Energy Finance Summit offering a platform to explore innovative funding mechanisms for large-scale energy projects. Major commitments made during the conference, including a $100 million Letter of Credit, $16.8 million Asset Finance Facility and $10 million Revolving Trade Finance Facility from the African Export-Import Bank, were a testament to its transformative impact. In 2025, discussions will expand to include new models for financing clean energy solutions, fostering private sector engagement and leveraging international partnerships to scale investment across the continent.

The African Farmout Forum and technical workshops also stood out as key elements of AEW 2024, enabling participants to engage directly with emerging opportunities in exploration, production and infrastructure. These platforms facilitated knowledge exchange, investment insights, and networking that translated into tangible project development. AEW 2025 will further enhance these forums, integrating cutting-edge sessions designed to align Africa’s industrialization goals with sustainable economic growth.

As Africa positions itself as a global energy champion, AEW 2025 will emphasize the importance of transformative partnerships and strategic investments. The conference will provide a platform to showcase Africa’s leadership in energy innovation, explore pathways to industrialization and highlight the role of the continent’s resources in meeting global energy demands.

“AEW 2025 is about more than just energy; it’s about driving Africa’s development agenda and demonstrating the continent’s critical role in shaping the global energy landscape. We look forward to building on the achievements of 2024 and creating even greater impact this year,” said Oré Onagbesan, African Energy Week Program Director.

For more information on AEW 2025 and to register for this transformative event, visit www.AECWeek.com.