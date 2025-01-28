Key African energy ministers, national oil companies (NOCs) and regulators have been recognized for their contributions to advancing hydrocarbon exploration, LNG megaprojects and policy reforms in the African Energy Chamber’s (www.EnergyChamber.org) Top 40 Movers and Shakers to Watch in 2025 list.

Namibia’s Tom Alweendo, Minister of Mines and Energy, is at the forefront of the country’s emerging oil industry. With first oil expected by 2029 and a pioneering local content policy in place, Minister Alweendo is focused on translating Orange Basin discoveries into tangible development, while balancing investor and community needs. In the Republic of Congo, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons, has led milestones including the country’s first LNG exports and the Banga Kayo gas project. As Congo prepares for a 2025 licensing round and implements its Gas Master Plan, Minister Itoua’s leadership will be critical in positioning the country as a leading energy hub. Equatorial Guinea’s Antonio Oburu Ondo, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons, is driving efforts to reverse declining oil and gas production. Minister Ondo is tasked with securing investment, implementing the Gulf of Guinea gas pipeline project with Nigeria, and advancing the Yoyo-Yolanda gas project to revitalize the country’s energy sector.

Africa’s leading NOCs and regulators were also recognized for their pivotal role in driving energy sector developments in 2025. Godfrey Moagi, CEO of South Africa’s National Petroleum Company (SANPC), is spearheading efforts to develop the Brulpadda and Luiperd discoveries, while advancing gas-to-power projects at Saldanha Bay, Richards Bay and Coega LNG terminals. Moagi’s leadership will determine SANPC’s ability to establish itself as a key player in the country’s energy transition. In Angola, Sebastião Gaspar Martins, CEO of Sonangol, is driving a sweeping transformation to restore the company’s profitability. With strategic partnerships, operational streamlining and the sale of non-core assets, Sonangol is poised to emerge as a more efficient and competitive entity under his guidance.

Maxient Raoul Ominga, Managing Director of SNPC, is spearheading initiatives in the Republic of Congo to boost oil production to 500,000 barrels per day. Through the development of key fields and implementation of the Gas Master Plan, Ominga is positioning Congo as a competitive gas player while reducing flaring and diversifying revenue streams. In Ivory Coast, Fatoumata Sanogo, CEO of PETROCI, is driving hydrocarbon development through strategic partnerships with TotalEnergies and Eni. With the Baleine field development on track to significantly boost production by 2025, PETROCI is cementing the country’s position as a regional energy hub.

Sylvia dos Anjos, Head of E&P at Petrobras, is leading the Brazilian NOC’s ambitious re-entry into Africa, targeting markets in Namibia, South Africa and Angola. Her vision focuses on leveraging untapped reserves to establish Petrobras as a competitive player and strengthen Brazil’s partnership with Africa. In Sierra Leone, Foday Mansaray, Director General of the Petroleum Directorate, is fostering investment in offshore oil and gas exploration. Following the successful conclusion of Sierra Leone’s fifth licensing round, Mansaray is focused on turning interest into tangible exploration and production gains.

As Africa’s energy future continues to unfold, the AEC remains committed to recognizing and supporting the leaders who are making transformative impacts in the sector. For the full Africa’s Top 40 Movers and Shakers to Watch in 2025 list, visit www.EnergyChamber.org