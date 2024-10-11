The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of the African energy sector – is proud to announce that the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy conference remains committed to hosting the African continent’s most successful energy event in Cape Town. AEW was established in 2021 under the premise to make energy poverty history by 2030 and, now in its fourth immensely successfully edition, we remain devoted to keeping the event at Cape Town’s International Conference Center (CTICC) until 2030.

Africa Oil Week (AOW) recently confirmed it will hold its 2025 edition in Accra, Ghana, and while we wish them the best in their endeavors, the Chamber is steadfast in its commitment to hosting AEW – the continent’s premier energy event – in Cape Town. In 2021, AOW made the decision to take its conference to Dubai, citing the fact that Africa was not equipped to host a large-scale conference in a safe manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AOW claimed that the event is focused on supporting Africa’s needs, and yet the decisions to leave Cape Town for Dubai contradicted this very ambition.

What AEW sought to prove, and was successful in doing, is that Africa has always been capable of hosting large-scale events. Under very strict COVID-19 safety measures, AEW 2021 hosted delegations from both the African and global energy sector. In 2022, the conference attracted thousands of delegates, while in 2023, the conference supported an even bigger and better event. When Africa needed investment, AEW was quick to respond, providing a platform where stakeholders could meet, and deals be made.

Now, in 2024, AEW: Invest in African Energy continues our mandate to eradicate energy poverty by 2030 and serves as the official meeting place for Africa’s energy elite. At the forefront of the African energy industry, the conference promotes the role Africa plays in global energy matters, centered around Africa-led dialogue and decision making. That’s why we remain committed to Cape Town, a city that represents an industrial, business and socioeconomic hub for the entire African continent. Furthermore, AEW’s focus transcends South Africa, with the event recognizing and supporting the development of various oil and gas projects across the continent.

South Africa, and notably Minister Gwede Mantashe and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy have been steadfast supporters of AEW since its inception in 2021. Through our partnership with the City of Cape Town and the government, we have created numerous job opportunities in Cape Town, contributing significantly to the local tourism industry and Cape Town-based vendors alike. We remain committed to our promise to position Cape Town as the hub for oil, gas and energy discussions in Africa.

We reaffirm our pledge to maintain AEW's presence in Cape Town, rather than relocating to Dubai or other destinations outside of Africa. Our focus is on addressing key issues surrounding the African energy sector, ensuring that South African service providers, small business, local enterprises and stakeholders continue to benefit from our efforts. AEW not only generates jobs, but also stimulates economic growth.

As the largest energy conference in Africa, we acknowledge the challenges faced by Cape Town and are dedicated to making a positive impact on the community.

Meanwhile, outside of South Africa, the continent is seeing monumental growth. In Senegal and Mauritania, first production is soon expected for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim conventional gas development while Senegal, just this year, achieved first oil production, thus showcasing the potential for offshore exploration and production investment. In Uganda, progress continues to be made on the Lake Albert Development, a multi-faceted project that promises new opportunities for energy security and industrialization in East Africa. In the Republic of the Congo, marginal projects are making headway as the government prioritizes gas investment and development while Libya recently announced that oil production has reached 1.217 million barrels per day.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s neighbor, Namibia, has made a litany of major oil and gas discoveries since 2022 and is making significant strides to develop these major finds. Mozambique is gradually making progress with its three major gas projects, opening new opportunities for regional trade. All of these projects and many more are showcased at AEW: Invest in African Energy, with investment opportunities made clear to existing and potential investors. AEW promotes the African position on the future of Africa’s energy sector. By advocating personal responsibility, free markets, individual liberty and an enabling environment for investors, AEW ensure that Africa’s oil and natural gas industry benefits Africans, rather than continuing a reliance on foreign aid and assistance.

Therefore, we stand wholly committed to leveraging all Cape Town has to offer, a city that has been good to every edition of our conference since 2021. At the CTICC, we will continue to host panel discussions, investor forums, industry summits and one-one-one meeting opportunities and driving the discussions that will reshape the trajectory of the continent’s energy development.

“The Chamber is unwavering in our commitment to hosting AEW in Cape Town, a city that embodies the spirit of opportunity and innovation. The city is a hub for Africa’s energy dialogue and, by staying here, we reinforce our mission to make energy poverty history by 2030. Cape Town has proven to be a premier venue for fostering critical dialogue and investment in Africa’s energy sector and we believe that this vibrant city is the perfect backdrop for our mandate. Together, we will continue to drive progress and empower local stakeholders for sustainable growth,” states AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk.