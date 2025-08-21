The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org) has officially opened an international office in Shanghai, China, aimed at strengthening cooperation between African governments and energy companies and their counterparts in China. The office – aligned with the AEC’s vision of creating a global energy network where Africa is not just a participant, but a driving force – is expected to spearhead a new era of economic diplomacy while fostering cross-continental partnerships and energy development.

The Shanghai office will be led by Dr. Bieni Da, Chief Representative of the AEC in China, who will spearhead all engagements, ensuring that the AEC plays a pivotal role in connecting Chinese businesses and government entities with African stakeholders. The objective is clear: to drive impactful, long-term collaboration across strategic sectors of the economy, enabling investments that are mutually beneficial and aligned with both continents’ development goals.

One of the core objectives of the Shanghai office is capital mobilization. With the continent’s energy finance gap currently estimated to measure between $31 billion and $50 billion, a unique opportunity has emerged for Chinese financiers and project developers. Despite rising energy demand, many African energy firms face constraints in accessing the necessary capital to scale their operations and increase energy production. China, with its well-developed financial and infrastructure systems, presents a fertile ground for capital raising. Under Dr. Bieni Da’s leadership, the AEC will actively work to attract Chinese investment into African energy projects, providing the financial backbone needed to drive innovation and expansion in the sector.

The Shanghai office will also play an instrumental part in connecting Chinese companies with African projects, facilitating partnerships and bringing African opportunity to the Chinese market. Chinese companies have already begun to play a central role in advancing Africa’s energy market, with investments in oil, gas, renewable energy and infrastructure unlocking high returns. Examples include Chinese exploration and production company Wing Wah, who is leading the Bango Kayo development in the Republic of Congo. The $2 billion project – comprising a phased expansion of the operational Bango Kayo conventional oilfield – seeks to monetize previously-flared resources, primarily for the domestic market. The project features the development of three trains, the first of which has a capacity of one million cubic meters per day (mcm/d). The second and third trains will come online in 2025, increasing capacity to five mcm/d.

Meanwhile, the state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is also expanding its presence in Africa. The company is exploring business opportunities in Angola, with talks held for deepwater Block 24. In East Africa, the company is developing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, connecting the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields with the Port of Tanga. CNOOC also acquired two shallow water and three deepwater oil and gas blocks in Mozambique and has partnered with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation to explore deep-sea Block 4/1B and 4/1C. The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) has stakes in Mozambique’s Coral South FLNG development, which began production in 2022, and has also signed a $400 million crude oil supply agreement with Niger. These are just some of the many projects spearheaded by Chinese companies.

“The AEC wants to see greater Chinese investment across the entire African oil and gas value chain – from upstream projects to downstream infrastructure to manufacturing, power and technology. China offers significant expertise in these areas and the Shanghai office will unlock new collaborative opportunities in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy and more,” stated NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

To foster continued dialogue and engagement, the AEC will organize high-level investment forums in Shanghai, positioning the city as a hub for African energy investment and dialogue. These forums will serve as regular platforms for African leaders, government officials and business executives to meet with their Chinese counterparts, explore opportunities and forge lasting partnerships. The Chamber will use this office to host a variety of meetings, roundtables, and workshops aimed at encouraging cross-border collaboration, knowledge sharing, and investment facilitation.

“Africa and China have a common goal: to eradicate energy poverty. It is time to walk the walk and bring Chinese expertise and capital to African projects. Dr. Bieni Da, has a strong network in the public and private sector that will drive these engagements, giving Africa a chance to expand to a mutually beneficial relationship that is win-win with China. This office is a testament to making sure we leave our footprint,” added Ayuk.