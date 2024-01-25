The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) – the voice of Africa’s energy sector – is pleased to officially endorse and act as a strategic partner to the Africa Energy Technology Conference, taking place in Accra this March and hosted by the Africa Energy Technology Center (AETC), in partnership with Ghana’s Ministry of Energy. The partnership signifies a united effort to propel innovation, advocate for sustainable energy solutions and foster strategic discussions within the African energy ecosystem, under the event’s theme Africa at the Forefront of Energy Technology and Policy Integration in a Just Energy Transition.

For Ghana, a country rich with opportunities, the Africa Energy Technology Conference will be instrumental in connecting capital to projects. With a vibrant petroleum sector, a young and capable workforce, and a growing economy, the country offers lucrative opportunities for foreign capital and technology providers. In the oil and gas industry, over five billion barrels of proven oil reserves and six trillion cubic feet of natural gas has already attracted a strong slate of players to the market. Companies such as Tullow Oil, Vitol, Kosmos Energy, and many more are actively driving exploration and production in close collaboration with the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation. Major projects include the Pecan Conventional Oilfield; the Jubilee Southeast Field; and the Ntomme Far West Development.

Under the guidance of the Ministry of Energy – led by Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh -, the country’s upstream industry has a highly promising outlook. Through the Africa Energy Technology Conference, Minister Prempeh is inviting financiers and technology companies to join the exciting market. Guaranteeing high returns and long-term prospects, investing in Ghana’s oil and gas industry is highly rewarding.

In addition to upstream, Minister Prempeh is inviting companies to invest in the midstream sector, with the sector’s outlook showing equal promise. Projects such as the Tema Floating Liquefied Natural Gas plant; the Tema VI Liquids Storage terminal; the Dixcove Oil Storage Facility; and many more showcase the potential for million-dollar investments. Unlocking technological advancements into this industry is key, and the Africa Energy Technology Conference serves as an avenue for strengthening the sector.

As part of its efforts to make energy poverty in Africa history by 2030, the AEC is dedicated to advocating for policies that facilitate investment, innovation and sustainable development. With a commitment to promoting responsible business practices, the Chamber plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the continent’s energy landscape and promoting technological advancements and policy integration in the energy sector.

Bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry players to explore investment and sponsorship opportunities, the AETC hosts the annual Africa Energy Technology Conference under its mission to make Africa the ultimate destination for global energy-centred discussions. This year’s collaboration between the AEC and AETC signifies a shared vision for advancing the energy sector in Africa. By joining forces, the two organizations aim to leverage their expertise, networks and resources to accelerate the continent’s transition towards a sustainable and inclusive energy future.

“We are honored to endorse the upcoming Africa Energy Technology Conference, which positions Africa at the forefront of critical conversations between policymakers and industry stakeholders on technology, innovation, green energy, Environmental Social Governance standards, energy security and the energy transition. We are also looking forward to the conference’s dedicated sessions to women and youth in energy, who will play a critical role in shaping these discussions and Africa’s broader energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The strategic partnership between the AEC and AETC marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of a sustainable and innovative energy future for Africa. By combining strengths, expertise and dedication to advancing the energy sector, these organizations aim to drive positive change, foster collaborations, and position Africa as a global leader in energy technology.