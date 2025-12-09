Stronger cooperation among Global South nations is becoming increasingly urgent as countries seek new pathways to accelerate development, expand trade and strengthen long-term economic resilience. For Africa, strengthened ties among Global South nations is particularly valuable, offering a viable solution to unlocking the continent’s natural and mineral wealth and allowing the continent to move beyond fragmented growth and toward coordinated strategies that deliver tangible results.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) - represented by Leoncio Amada NZE, Executive President of the AEC for CEMAC and Vice President of Equatorial Guinea’s National Council on Economic and Social Development - underscored the need for a more inclusive and cooperative approach among Global South nations during the Third Global South Think Tanks Dialogue, held in Shanghai from December 2-4, 2025. During the event, Amada NZE highlighted how strengthened trade networks, partnerships and technology transfer can unlock long-term and sustainable growth across the continent, with the shift from aid to trade serving as a cornerstone of the continent’s future development.

Despite being one of the continent’s richest energy and mineral regions, CEMAC countries have long-struggled with attracting the requisite foreign investment, largely due to ineffective fiscal policies, strict forex regulations and barriers to regional trade. Examples include the implementation of stricter rules on currency transfers and payments by the Bank of Central African States in 2022. These challenges have not only served as a deterrent to foreign investment but impacted regional energy trade, cross-border projects and multi-lateral business exchange. This comes as many regional nations implement bold production goals with a view to using energy development as a catalyst for economic growth. In the oil and gas sector, Gabon targets 220,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Republic of Congo is aiming for 500,000 bpd, Equatorial Guinea is advancing gas monetization while Cameroon is pursuing new field developments. Nations are also pursuing accelerated energy and power developments, striving for enhanced energy and fuel security.

Enhanced trade frameworks, harmonized standards and improved logistics systems will help African nations achieve these goals by promoting free movement of services and people, strengthening economic ties and building more resilient energy systems across the continent. This would also serve as a vehicle for foreign direct investment, promoting forays by international players and driving projects forward in energy, mining and infrastructure development. As such, Amada NZE called for the dismantling of structural barriers that hinder growth, stressing the importance of regional energy cooperation as a core pillar of Africa’s development strategy. By fostering platforms for business, research and cultural exchange, Amada NZE emphasized that Global South countries can accelerate their development trajectories and achieve shared prosperity.

Amada NZE also highlighted the need to move beyond traditional aid-driven models, underscoring the importance of building self-reliant economies anchored by trade, private-sector participation, innovation and homegrown industrial capabilities. For Africa, this means transitioning toward development frameworks that promote entrepreneurship, regional value creation and investment-driven growth. Meanwhile, as the Global South increases its share of global economic output, partnerships with global allies remain essential. Technology providers, financial institutions and strategic investors play a critical role in supporting African nations as they expand energy access, diversify revenue streams and modernize industrial bases. Stronger collaboration between African countries and global partners will help advance large-scale infrastructure projects, improve technical capabilities and accelerate digital transformation - elements vital to bridging development gaps and strengthening long-term stability.

“The AEC’s engagement in Shanghai reflects its ongoing commitment to ensuring Africa has a strong voice in shaping global development agendas. By championing cooperation, trade expansion and regional energy integration, the Chamber continues to advocate for reforms that will unlock opportunity, enhance resilience and support the continent’s rise as a competitive economic force within the Global South,” says Amada NZE.