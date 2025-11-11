The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/)– the voice of the African energy sector – will embark on a working visit to Senegal on 12-14 November, aimed at strengthening partnerships, attracting new investment and supporting the continued growth of the regional energy sector. Led by Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, the AEC will engage in meetings with senior government officials, regulators and private sector leaders, exploring new avenues for collaboration and spotlighting emerging investment opportunities across the broader MSGBC energy industry.

The working visit comes ahead of the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 Conference – taking place in Dakar, Senegal from December 8-10. Held under the patronage of Bassirou Diomaye Faye, President of the Republic of Senegal, the event unites global investors and regional governments, facilitating capital and technology transfer and creating synergies for inclusive economic development. By showcasing project milestones, offering insight into policy reforms and outlining emerging investment opportunities in oil, gas renewable energy and mining, the event affirms the MSGBC region’s position as a hub for energy and mineral development.

The MSGBC region is entering a period of significant transformation, fueled by the start of offshore hydrocarbon projects and the rise in new exploration and production opportunities. Senegal has been at the forefront of this transformation, with the start of the Sangomar oilfield development in 2024 and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG project in 2025. The country is now looking toward GTA phase two while seeking partners to advance the Yakaar-Teranga gas project. To further support investment, the country announced that it is reviewing its oil and gas codes ahead of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025, with revisions focusing on transparency, local content and ensuring revenues benefit Senegalese citizens.

“Senegal represents one of Africa’s most promising energy success stories. From world-class gas developments to bold energy transition policies, the country is setting a benchmark for how to attract investment, create local opportunities and foster inclusive growth. Through our working visit, we aim to deepen collaboration with Senegalese partners and ensure that the MSGBC region continues to be a driving force in shaping Africa’s energy future,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The MSGBC region’s energy opportunities transcend Senegal, with regional neighbors making a strong play for energy investment. On the back of the start of production at GTA, Mauritania is turning towards the next phase of its energy development, seeking foreign investment in gas projects while advancing green hydrogen developments. The country is currently seeking partners to advance the development of the BirAllah gas project, home to an estimated 80 trillion cubic feet of reserves, and has recently launched a tender for the development of a 230 MW gas-to-power project. By 2040, the country aims to produce up to 10 million tons of green hydrogen per year, with advancements underway at the 30 GW AMAN and 10 GW Project Nour developments.

Guinea Bissau is also making a play for oil and gas discoveries, with energy major Chevron recently securing operatorship of two oil exploration blocks. The company gains a stake in Blocks 5B and 6B, with plans to leverage existing seismic data to assess options for testing the petroleum system. The country is also working towards improving oil and gas legislation, with a cooperation agreement signed with Azerbaijan in place. Guinea Conakry is finalizing terms for a 22-block licensing round under efforts to attract investment in frontier exploration blocks. While the country is not yet a producer of oil and gas, efforts are underway to turn this trend around. The establishment of a National Seismic Data Visualization Center in partnership with SLB and TGS supports exploration by de-risking and incentivizing drilling.

Meanwhile, The Gambia is in the process of establishing a new petroleum exploration, development and production bill, striving to enhance transparency and entice spending. These efforts not only strengthen the region’s investment attractiveness but affirm its position as a rising player in global oil and gas markets. The AEC’s working visit will not only spotlight Senegalese energy opportunities but the broader MSGBC region. By facilitating dialogue between policymakers and investors, the visit – and upcoming MGSBC conference – will advance energy projects by encouraging new entries into the regional market.