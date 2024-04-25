Ambassador El Gayly Mohamed Abdelhamid, Sudanese Chargé d’Affaires to Cote d’Ivoire, recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Rufus N. Darkortey, Executive Director for Sudan at the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org).

The meeting, held on April 4, 2024, at the African Development Bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, focused on collaborative efforts by the Bank to address Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict and foster sustainable development in the country. Central to the dialogue was the Bank’s commitment to supporting Sudan during this challenging period.

Ambassador Abdelhamid provided insights into the ongoing negotiations between the Sudanese government and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, one of the factions in the country’s civil war since April last year. He emphasized the imperative of achieving a ceasefire to restore peace and stability and expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution.

Mr. Darkortey, who also represents the Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone at the Bank, expressed solidarity with Sudan in recognition of the devastating impact of the conflict on peace and stability. He offered condolences to those affected by the crisis and commended Sudan’s recent decision to grant humanitarian aid access, particularly in the Darfur region. Mr. Darkortey further urged Sudanese authorities to grant development partners broader access across the country to enable them to extend the necessary humanitarian assistance.

Darkortey also outlined national and regional efforts to address the displacement of Sudanese and foster economic growth. The Bank is actively supporting emergency operations, including the Sudan Emergency Wheat Production project, valued at $74 million, to enhance food security and self-sufficiency in wheat production in the short- and medium-term to enable the country to become a major exporter.

Additionally, the Bank has allocated $1 million from its Special Relief Fund to support critical humanitarian and food security response activities that are being managed in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP). The funds will help provide internally displaced persons, refugees, and members of vulnerable host communities with life-saving food assistance.

At the regional level, the Bank in December 2023 approved the Emergency Project to Support the Stabilization and Recovery of Refugees and Host Communities in The Lake Chad Basin. The $36.4 million initiative, for which UNDP has provided $10 million in co-financing, adopts a holistic approach to regional stability to tackle socio-economic challenges in affected regions.

The Bank is also working with other development partners to further reinforce regional support for the forced displacement crisis emanating from the war in Sudan.

Executive Director Dakortey also underscored the importance of safeguarding the investments of the Bank and of other development partners in the country amid the conflict. He also underscored the commitment of Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the Bank, to supporting Sudan through its return to peace and prosperity.

The meeting between Ambassador Abdelhamid and Mr. Darkortey signifies a collaborative effort between the African Development Bank and Sudan to address challenges and pave the way for a more resilient future for the country.

Contact:

Communication and External Relations Department

media@afdb.org

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org