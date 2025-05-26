From May 26 to 30, 2025, Côte d’Ivoire will host the Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) — a strategic event that sets the major directions for economic development, investment, and cooperation across the continent. During this summit, the African Development Bank will also appoint a new president.

In a rapidly changing global context marked by climate, energy, and social challenges, these meetings offer a unique platform for dialogue between African governments, technical and financial partners, regional institutions, and the private sector.

AFRICA24 Group, the leading television network for news coverage across the continent, will provide comprehensive and exclusive coverage of all high-level activities on its two flagships channels: Africa24TV (in French) and Africa24 English. The objective: to make key economic issues accessible on the continental level and give a voice to the decision-makers shaping Africa's future.

AFRICA24 Group’s full coverage includes:

Live broadcasts of the opening session, plenary meetings, panels, and prestigious guest speakers

Exclusive interviews with economic and political leaders

Immersive reports highlighting local and regional dynamics

Rigorous editorial analysis to bring clarity to the discussions

Experience the 2025 AfDB Annual Meetings on AFRICA24 (Channel 170) and AFRICA24 English (Channel 176) on the Canal+ Afrique bouquet, as well as on the MyAfrica24 app, the first global HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa (available on Google Play Store).

Media Contact:

Communications Department – Africa24

Gaëlle Stella Oyono

Email: onana@africa24tv.com

Phone: +237 694 90 99 88

