African coffee, rich in heritage and flavour, is making strides on the global stage, particularly from countries like Liberia, Ghana, and Cameroon.

For years, Africa has been synonymous with Arabica and Robusta varieties, but today, new species such as the lesser known Liberica and Arabusta are breaking through, offering global consumers a taste of Africa’s unique biodiversity.

Despite the progress, African coffee producers still face challenges, ranging from insufficient infrastructure to limited market access. However, initiatives led by ITC, under the ACP Business-Friendly programme, funded by the European Union and the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States, are providing much-needed support to entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses.

This September, African coffee companies showcased their progress on the international stage at the Paris Coffee Show 2024. The event, held from 7 to 9 September, was a critical platform for these businesses to display not just their coffee but also the innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurial spirit driving Africa’s coffee revolution.

Showcasing Liberica’s potential

Ghana, known more for its cocoa than coffee, is re-emerging as a key player in the global coffee market. One of the standout companies at the Paris Coffee Show was Fortune Coffee, led by Fortune Agbele and one of the brands in Ghana’s ACP Business-Friendly cohort, which focuses on promoting Liberica coffee. Liberica, largely sourced from neighboring Liberia, is a lesser-known variety that carries a distinctive flavour profile and immense potential for growth.

‘Our objective was clear – to introduce Liberica coffee to a wider audience and forge key business relationships,’ said Agbele.

The effort to promote ‘neglected coffee species,’ such as Liberica, is more than just a marketing tactic. It represents a broader strategy to diversify African coffee offerings and cater to niche markets looking for unique flavours and sustainable sourcing.

This approach paid off for Fortune Coffee, which secured key partnerships during the show. Deals to improve grading and packaging processes are just the start of a journey that will position Liberica as a competitive, premium coffee choice in European markets.

Cameroon’s coffee sector: Collaboration and innovation

Cameroon, another key player at the Paris Coffee Show, showcased its robust coffee industry. Terrific Coffee, represented by Thierry Djanga, was among the companies that generated significant interest.

‘We are already in discussions with several roasters and importers, and the response has been incredibly positive,’ Thierry shared.

Cameroon’s strength lies in its collaborative approach, focusing on value addition and staying attuned to new trends in the coffee industry. At the heart of their efforts is the Cocoa and Coffee Interprofessional Council (CICC), which has committed to making sustainability a priority in Cameroonian coffee production.

Ediage Masango Samuel Ngwane, representing CICC, spoke on the growing importance of traceability in coffee supply chains, a trend that has gained traction among international buyers.

With sustainability becoming a non-negotiable element of trade, CICC’s emphasis on eco-friendly production aligns perfectly with global market expectations. As consumer demand for ethical sourcing continues to grow, Cameroon is positioning itself as a leader in traceable, sustainable coffee.

Technology and sustainability: Key trends for African small businesses

The Paris Coffee Show 2024 was more than just a marketplace; it was a hub for new technologies and industry innovations. African small businesses were keen to explore advanced roasting machines, sustainable packaging solutions, and eco-friendly coffee capsules.

These innovations not only enhance production efficiency but also reduce environmental impact – key selling points as global consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability.

African coffee companies are gradually incorporating these technologies into their operations, meeting international standards while reducing their carbon footprints.

Platforms like the Paris Coffee Show offer invaluable exposure to African businesses, allowing them to forge relationships and understand new trends that will shape the coffee industry’s future.

The Paris Coffee Show 2024 underscored the immense potential of African coffee. Companies like Fortune Coffee and Terrific Coffee are leading the charge by leveraging innovation, sustainability, and collaboration to carve out a place for African coffee on the global stage.

With growing international interest and increased focus on sustainable practices, the future of African coffee looks brighter than ever. The strides made by these MSMEs are not just business achievements; they are redefining Africa’s role in the global coffee narrative.