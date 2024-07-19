The MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference and exhibition has partnered with the African Chamber of Commerce in China (AFCHAM). This strategic partnership is set to enhance Africa-China commercial ties by facilitating connections and providing business resources to global stakeholders and energy leaders in West Africa’s energy space.

Taking place in Dakar from December 3-4, the MSGBC 2024 conference will serve as a pivotal platform for AFCHAM members to explore emerging opportunities across various sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and many more. The partnership will leverage AFCHAM’s extensive network and expertise in China to connect Chinese businesses with potential partners and investment prospects in the MSGBC region.

Chinese companies are playing a growing role across Africa’s extractive sectors. Cementing its footprint in the MSGBC region, steel production company China Baowu Steel Group secured a shareholder position in Simandou Blocks 1 and 2 in Guinea-Conakry in June of this year. China’s state-owned Aluminum Corporation of China has also signed a framework to develop an alumina refinery in Boké, aimed at boosting the country’s local refining capacity and value-added activities.

Shortly after a meeting with Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani during his state visit to China in July 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping granted a debt relief package to the Mauritanian government of $21 million. During the meeting, the two countries also signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening trade and commerce under the Belt and Road Initiative – a China-led multinational infrastructure project aimed at expanding global trade routes.

China is also a major investor in Senegal’s digital information and communication technology sector. In 2023, Chinese companies built Senegal’s government intranet, installed 4,500 km of fiber optic cable and constructed 3G and 4G networks. The government of China also funded the Diamniadio Digital Technology Park’s data center, in collaboration with Chinese multinational Huawei.

“Chinese business relations with the MSGBC region are pivotal bridges of progress, where innovation meets opportunity to power sustainable development across both continents. This strategic partnership with AFCHAM will enable MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 to extend its reach and attract further investment to one of the world’s fastest-growing economic and business hubs,” states Energy Capital&Power Event and Project Director, Sandra Jeque.

Taking place under the theme A Blueprint for Progress: Accelerating Growth for Global Excellence, MSGBC 2024 offers exclusive insights into the West African region’s oil, gas and power sector. Uniting movers and shakers from across the global energy industry, the summit will explore and facilitate economic strategies, networking opportunities and strategic insights.