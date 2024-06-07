The Union Catholique Africaine de la Presse (UCAP), that is the African Catholic Union of the Press, and its Malian section - the Association des Journalistes Catholiques du Mali (AJCM) - in collaboration with the Malian Episcopal Conference, are organising an international seminar called Refresher Program on the theme "Sahel - safety - accountability, what roles for believing journalists?", from 11 to 17 August 2024, in Bamako, Mali.

The Union Catholique Africaine de la Presse (UCAP) is a continental organisation of media practitioners based in Lomé (Togo). One of UCAP's main objectives is to contribute to the personal and spiritual growth of media practitioners, particularly journalists and communicators. The organisation serves as a meeting point and coordination centre for apostolic and professional activities relating to evangelisation and human development. UCAP has also actively expanded its network of collaboration with non-Catholic organisations within the scope of its operational activities.

The coming international seminar will take place at the Centre Abbé David located on the banks of the Djoliba river in Sébénikoro, District of Bamako, and aims to explore the significant roles that journalists can play in understanding and resolving security challenges in the Sahel region in particular and in Africa in general. The event will bring together experts, Catholic media professionals and journalists from all over Africa, regardless of religion.

AJCM and UCAP, as the voice of the Church and other stakeholders, are uniquely placed to raise awareness of security concerns on the continent and highlight successful initiatives that inspire others to adopt behaviours and practices conducive to social cohesion, peace, security and development on the continent and globally.

Registration for this seminar is open until 3 July 2024.

For information and registration for this Refresher Program of the Association des Journalistes Catholiques du Mali (AJCM - UCAP Mali), please contact us at the address below. We also invite all individuals and organisations interested in issues of peace, security, accountability, media development and sustainable human development to contact us for any financial, material and/or technical support to ensure the success of this seminar.

Contact us:

E-mail: zufodembele@gmail.com

ucap.official@gmail.com

Phone: +223 70222998, +228 99802198

Press Contacts:

Father Alexis DEMBELE

President of AJCM (UCAP Mali)

Ecclesiastical Adviser to UCAP

Tel: +223 70 22 29 98

E-mail: zufodembele@gmail.com

Bamako, MALI

Charles AYETAN

President of UCAP

Tel. +228 99 80 21 98

E-mail: ucap.official@gmail.com

Lomé, TOGO

About AJCM :

The Association des Journalistes Catholiques du Mali (AJCM), whose aims are in harmony with those of the Union Catholique Africaine de la Presse (UCAP) in general, is to promote in press circles a Christian conception of information and of the journalistic profession; to defend journalism and the interests journalistists; to increase, through mutual aid, the quality of the Catholic press and its influence throughout the world; to collaborate with any association or organisation with the same objectives. The AJCM is affiliated to the African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP).

About UCAP :

The African Catholic Union of the Press (UCAP) is a continental organisation dedicated to the promotion of media and communication within and outside the Catholic Church, with partners who share its vision and goals for a better world. Its mission is to foster spiritual growth, collaboration and responsible journalism. UCAP works tirelessly to spread Gospel and human values, but also to support development initiatives across the African continent.