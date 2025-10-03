AFRICA24 Group

Africa24 (www.Africa24TV.com), the official channel for Africa’s transformation, takes you behind the scenes of the election of the next Director-General of UNESCO. In an exclusive interview, Congolese national Firmin Édouard Matoko, Africa’s candidate, presents himself as the voice of a collective and inclusive vision for universal education.

Broadcast schedule of the exclusive interview (GMT):

Saturday, October 4, 2025: 18:15 // 23:15

Sunday, October 5, 2025: 01:15 // 08:15 // 14:15

Monday, October 6, 2025: 09:15

With 30 years of experience at UNESCO, where he currently serves as Assistant Director-General for External Relations, Firmin Édouard Matoko will represent the African continent during the October 6, 2025 vote before the Executive Board, a decisive step ahead of the official appointment of the new Director-General on November 6, 2025 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan).

Through Firmin Édouard Matoko’s candidacy, Africa asserts itself with the ambition to promote an inclusive international governance founded on education, cultural diversity, and global solidarity.

An exclusive interview on Africa24

In this unprecedented conversation, Firmin Édouard Matoko reflects on his career, outlines his vision for the future of UNESCO, and shares his ambition to make the organization a true platform at the service of people and future generations.

