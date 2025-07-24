Africa24 Group (https://Africa24TV.com/), the largest media group in Africa and broadcaster of four HD television channels, has signed a landmark partnership agreement with the Ivorian MMA Federation (Mixed Martial Arts) to promote, broadcast, and elevate the profile of MMA in Côte d’Ivoire and across the continent.

This strategic collaboration aims to spotlight local and regional talent through exclusive reports on athletes, dedicated programming on all MMA competitions, and the promotion of core values of the sport such as discipline, self-improvement, respect, and inclusion.

Unrivaled Distribution and Audience Reach for Sports in Africa

The growth of MMA and sports across Africa represents a key priority for Africa24 Group — creating opportunities for youth, fostering a professional sports ecosystem, and positioning Africa as a global reservoir of emerging talent in one of the world’s fastest-growing disciplines.

This partnership will further enrich the unique editorial offering of Africa24 Sport, the continent’s first and only 24/7 African sports news and competitions channel.

"This agreement with the Ivorian MMA Federation is a positive step forward for sports fans across Africa. Africa24 Group is committed to delivering high-quality content through a platform accessible to all. This new milestone should benefit all sports, national and continental federations, and Olympic committees across Africa. It’s about building a shared platform that ensures maximum visibility, unparalleled exposure, and unprecedented reach for every sport on the continent," said Constant NEMALE, Founder and President of Africa24 Group.

Through this partnership, Africa24 reinforces its ambition to connect African sports to the world, while actively contributing to the professionalization of MMA in Africa — to the great satisfaction of the Ivorian MMA Federation.

"Mixed Martial Arts in Côte d’Ivoire is evolving fast. The sport is growing steadily, backed by a strong organizational structure and promising momentum. I believe it has a bright future both in Côte d’Ivoire and across Africa," said Jackson Parfait TAPÉ, President of the Ivorian MMA Federation.

"MMA needs greater visibility, not only in Côte d’Ivoire but also globally. This partnership between the Ivorian MMA Federation (FIMMA) and Africa24 Sport is precisely aimed at showcasing a sport that is taking root and expanding in our country," added Guillaume BEDA, Vice President of the Ivorian MMA Federation.

As a key partner for sports development in Africa, Africa24 Group is mobilizing all its resources to serve MMA enthusiasts. Throughout the duration of this partnership, Africa24’s channels will broadcast all MMA competitions, with dedicated magazine shows and a team of expert journalists and passionate analysts delivering world-class coverage.

With Africa24 Group, expect nothing less than exceptional sports entertainment.

AFRICA24 – Together, Let’s Transform Africa

About Africa24:

Launched in 2009, Africa24 Group is the continent’s leading TV and digital media network. It is the top media brand among decision-makers and senior executives in Africa and beyond. Africa24 operates four HD television channels available 24/7 via major global networks:

AFRICA24 TV : The continent’s first French-language news channel

: The continent’s first French-language news channel AFRICA24 English : The reference English-language African news channel

: The reference English-language African news channel AFRICA24 Sport : The first African sports news and competition channel

: The first African sports news and competition channel AFRICA24: The flagship channel for Africa’s creative industries

Africa24 also operates myafrica24, the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, accessible worldwide on all devices (smartphones, computers, tablets, and smart TVs).

With global distribution through top operators and platforms (Canal+, Bouygues, Orange, Bell...), Africa24 is available in over 80 million households and boasts a digital community of more than 8 million followers across web and social media. Africa24 is the go-to media platform for global leaders seeking to engage with Africa-related topics.

About the Ivorian MMA Federation:

The Ivorian MMA Federation is responsible for the organization, regulation, and promotion of Mixed Martial Arts in Côte d’Ivoire. The federation supports athletes, upholds sports ethics, and promotes MMA as both an elite sport and a powerful tool for social inclusion.