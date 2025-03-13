Africa Tech Festival (www.AfricaTechFestival.com), the continent’s leading platform for technology innovation and connectivity, is proud to announce the esteemed members of its Leadership Council for 2025. Comprising influential leaders from across Africa’s technology, business, and investment sectors, the Leadership Council will play a pivotal role in shaping the festival’s agenda, ensuring it remains at the forefront of industry trends, policy discussions, and digital transformation.

The Africa Tech Festival 2025 Leadership Council comprises of:

Brelotte Ba , Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Orange​

, Deputy CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Orange​ Antoinette Kwofie, Chief Financial Officer, MTN Ghana

Chief Financial Officer, MTN Ghana Bunmi Adeleye , Chief Strategy Officer, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (Shoprite Nigeria)

, Chief Strategy Officer, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria (Shoprite Nigeria) Charles Murito , Regional Director, Government Affairs&Public Affairs, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google​

, Regional Director, Government Affairs&Public Affairs, Sub-Saharan Africa, Google​ Dido wa Kalonji , Chief Information Officer, First National Bank – Eswatini​

, Chief Information Officer, First National Bank – Eswatini​ Faith Burn , Chief Information Officer, Eskom​

, Chief Information Officer, Eskom​ Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard , Founder and Chairman, APO Group​

, Founder and Chairman, APO Group​ Nina Triantis , Global Head Telecoms, Media and Technology, Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank​

, Global Head Telecoms, Media and Technology, Client Coverage, Corporate and Investment Banking, Standard Bank​ Nomsa Chabeli , Group CEO, SABC​

, Group CEO, SABC​ Mary Mahuma , Chief Information Officer, Southern Africa, Philip Morris​

, Chief Information Officer, Southern Africa, Philip Morris​ Philip Besiimire , CEO, Vodacom Tanzania​

, CEO, Vodacom Tanzania​ President Ntuli , Managing Director, South Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise​

, Managing Director, South Africa, Hewlett Packard Enterprise​ Ravi Bhat , Chief Technology and Solutions Officer, Microsoft Africa​

, Chief Technology and Solutions Officer, Microsoft Africa​ Ayanda Peta , Chief Information Security Officer, African Rainbow Minerals​

, Chief Information Security Officer, African Rainbow Minerals​ Richard Cazalet , Executive: Strategy and Transformation, Telkom SA​

, Executive: Strategy and Transformation, Telkom SA​ Shamiela Letsoalo, Director: Public Affairs, Naspers Limited

Bringing together a wealth of expertise, the Leadership Council will provide strategic guidance to ensure Africa Tech Festival continues to address the most pressing issues and opportunities within Africa’s digital economy. Their insights will help drive meaningful discussions on connectivity, AI, fintech, cybersecurity, cloud, and the future of digital infrastructure across Africa.

“Africa Tech Festival serves as a platform for connection, collaboration, and innovation across the continent,” said James Williams, Event Director of Africa Tech Festival. “With the guidance of our Leadership Council, we will continue to curate an event that drives impactful conversations, supports industry growth, and fosters Africa’s position as a global technology leader.”

About Africa Tech Festival 2025:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together over 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The festival encompasses four anchor events:

AfricaCom – The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event

– The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

– The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem

– Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life

With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and multiple networking opportunities, Africa Tech Festival remains the largest and most influential tech event on the continent.

For more information about Africa Tech Festival 2025 and its Leadership Council, visit www.AfricaTechFestival.com.