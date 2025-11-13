Tech leaders, policymakers, and innovators took the spotlight on the second day of Africa Tech Festival 2025 (https://AfricaTechFestival.com/), turning discussions on ethical AI, inclusive investment, and human-centred leadership into a blueprint for Africa’s digital future. Across the festival’s stages, private and public sector stakeholders alike shared a commitment to driving innovation that is responsible, equitable, and rooted in African values.

A key highlight of the day was UN Assistant Secretary-General and Chief Information Technology Officer, Bernardo Mariano Junior, pledging the UN’s support for Africa’s AI journey. In his virtual keynote titled Governing AI in Africa – Building Trust through Contextual and Ethical Leadership, he underscored the need for African-led frameworks that prioritise transparency, accountability, and inclusion in the development and deployment of AI. Mariano noted that Africa’s cultural and linguistic diversity makes it a proving ground for ethical and inclusive technology, and called for Africa to shape, not merely adopt, global AI norms and develop technology that serves humanity in the spirit of ubuntu.

Entrepreneurship and financial inclusion took centre stage at AfricaIgnite, where Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder of PiggyVest and General Partner at FirstCheck Africa, shared tips on building sustainable ventures during the Lessons from a Top Founder on Building Success session. She reflected on PiggyVest’s decade-long journey to democratise savings and investment for millions of Nigerians, emphasising that user trust, transparency, and regulatory collaboration are the cornerstones of long-term success in fintech. The session highlighted how responsible innovation can expand access and foster financial resilience across Africa’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The festival’s focus on youth and leadership was highlighted at Tech, Talent and the African Youth Dividend, featuring rugby legend and philanthropist Tendai “The Beast” Mtawarira in discussion with Marcia Mahlalela (Ascendants Media Group). Drawing parallels between sport and entrepreneurship, the conversation highlighted discipline, resilience, and mentorship as key ingredients in shaping Africa’s next generation of leaders. Reflecting on his journey from sport to social impact through the Beast Foundation, Mtawarira noted that leadership also means investing in others, empowering youth, and leaving organisations stronger for the future, including using technology to advance careers and improve social circumstances.

Addressing a key issue affecting many African countries, the AfricaCom fireside chat Connectivity Empowering Africa’s Future – Why Rural Matters focused on the transformative power of digital infrastructure in underserved areas. Tumi Chamayou-Sekhukhune (MTN South Africa) and Dion Jerling (Connect Earth) examined how expanded connectivity continues to unlock economic potential and drive social inclusion across rural communities.

Continuing the discussions on the key role of women in Africa’s tech ecosystem, panellists Nirvani Dhevcharran (The Foschini Group), Zandile Mposelwa (Zandile Mposelwa Consulting), and Nikita Thakrar (Included VC) discussed the need for sustained investment in women-led ventures and equitable representation in decision-making roles. The session, titled Leading from the Front - Women Shaping Africa’s Tech Future, underscored that inclusive leadership is essential for sustainable growth, while highlighting successful women-designed tech innovations.

Reflecting on the day’s programme, Kadi Diallo, Portfolio Manager for Africa Tech Festival, said, “Day Two showcased the power of inclusive investment in people, diversity, and potential. Whether through ethical AI governance, connectivity, or leadership, Africa’s innovation story continues to be defined by those building a digital future that leaves no one behind.”

Framed by the festival’s central themes of responsible innovation, inclusive investment, connectivity for development, and policy harmonisation, Africa Tech Festival 2025 continues to celebrate the strength and creativity of the continent’s digital ecosystem across its four flagship programmes: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, The AI Summit Cape Town, and AfricaIgnite.

About Africa Tech Festival:

Now in its 28th edition, Africa Tech Festival 2025 will take place from 11 to 13 November 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), bringing together more than 15,000 technology leaders, policymakers, investors, startups, and visionaries. The Festival encompasses four anchor events:

AfricaCom – The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event

– The continent’s largest telecoms and connectivity event AfricaTech – The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth

– The hub for technology, innovation, and enterprise growth AfricaIgnite – Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem

– Driving growth and impact in Africa’s startup ecosystem The AI Summit Cape Town – Where commercial AI comes to life

With over 500 speakers, 300 exhibitors, and extensive networking opportunities, Africa Tech Festival remains the continent’s most influential gathering for those shaping Africa’s connected future.