Africa Sports Unified (ASU) (https://ASUnified.com), the world’s first and leading Pan-African Sports Business Hub, is pleased to announce the launch of ASU Insider - a new strategic membership platform designed to empower decision-makers and key stakeholders driving the growth of sport across Africa.
“Over the past 18 months, we’ve spoken with key stakeholders to understand what they value and what’s holding the industry back,” said Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified. “It was overwhelmingly clear: what’s missing is a trusted platform, real insights and meaningful connections. ASU Insider in the solution - providing the tools, context, and relationships to lead, partner and grow across the continent.”
The ASU Insider | Founding Circle
As part of the platform’s pilot phase, ASU is opening applications for the ASU Insider | Founding Circle — a handpicked group of 10 stakeholders who will be early adopters of the new platform and play a direct role in shaping its roadmap.
What Founding Circle Members Receive:
- Monthly Market Intelligence Briefings: Exclusive insights on policy, investment, rights, and governance trends shaping African sport
- Expert Led Live Session: Closed-door discussions with influential voices in sports, development, and business
- Priority Access to ASU Reports, Tools, and Data Assets
- Advisory Access and Strategic Introductions: Curated access to ASU’s team and network of continental leaders.
- Early Influence on ASU’s Research Roadmap: Founding members help shape the platform's direction.
Who It’s For:
- Government Ministries&Policy Leaders
- Rights Holders (Clubs, Federations etc.)
- Inter-Governmental Organisations&DFIs
- Sponsors&Brands
- Investors
- Development Finance Institutions
Now Accepting Applications
Applications for the Founding Circle are now open.
[ASU Insider | Founding Circle Waitlist Link]: http://apo-opa.co/3THSlrC
Founding Circle members will receive early influence, and a front-row seat to shaping Africa’s sports transformation.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Sports Unified.
About Africa sports Unified:
Africa Sports Unified is the world’s leading Pan-African sports business hub. Driving Economic Growth and Industry Innovation, through data-driven insights, strategic consulting, and community engagement.