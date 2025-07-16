As part of the platform’s pilot phase, ASU is opening applications for the ASU Insider | Founding Circle — a handpicked group of 10 stakeholders who will be early adopters of the new platform and play a direct role in shaping its roadmap.

“Over the past 18 months, we’ve spoken with key stakeholders to understand what they value and what’s holding the industry back,” said Gabriel Ajala, Founder of Africa Sports Unified. “It was overwhelmingly clear: what’s missing is a trusted platform, real insights and meaningful connections. ASU Insider in the solution - providing the tools, context, and relationships to lead, partner and grow across the continent.”

Africa Sports Unified (ASU) ( https://ASUnified.com ), the world’s first and leading Pan-African Sports Business Hub, is pleased to announce the launch of ASU Insider - a new strategic membership platform designed to empower decision-makers and key stakeholders driving the growth of sport across Africa.

