At the end of August, Moscow became a global fashion hub, welcoming industry representatives from over 65 countries to the BRICS+Fashion Summit (https://FashionSummit.org/)– the largest international event of its kind. This prestigious event provided an unparalleled platform for showcasing the ever-changing global fashion landscape, with Africa emerging as a particularly dynamic force.

The continent's fashion industry is experiencing remarkable growth. According to open-source data, African textile exports currently represent 2–3% of the global market – a figure which continues to rise steadily, attracting international investment and creating vital employment opportunities. Countries leading this transformation include South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya, which have established themselves as key market players by delivering high-quality products and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to sustainable development practices.

This momentum was clearly evident at the Summit, where Africa was well represented. Delegates from 15 African nations – spanning from Tunisia in the North to South Africa in the South – travelled to Moscow, making up a substantial and ever-growing proportion of the event's attendees. This strong presence gave the continent a valuable opportunity to showcase its achievements and share knowledge with global industry experts.

Sinсе the early days, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit (http://FashionSummit.org/) has been a key platform for addressing critical industry issues. This year's discussions ranged from striking the right balance between national brands and global giants to promoting "green manufacturing" – a concept that is already gaining significant traction across Africa. Nana Tamakloe, CEO of Accra Fashion Week in Ghana, offered compelling insights into how small local brands can successfully compete with global giants by relying on creativity and a unique heritage.

African designers' collections stand out through their profound cultural context, vibrant colour palettes and innovative use of traditional materials. A dedicated session explored how African designers blend contemporary trends with their distinctive cultural heritage. The discussion featured an impressive panel of industry leaders: Mahlet Teklemariam, Founder of Hub of Africa Fashion Week (Ethiopia), Susan Sabet, Board Member and Secretary General of Egyptian Fashion and Design Council, Mahlet Afework, Founder and CEO of Mafi Mafi and Mafi Fashion Academy and Lab (Ethiopia), Nana Tamakloe, CEO of Accra Fashion Week (Ghana), Mmantlha Sankoloba, Chief Executive Officer of Botswana Exporters and Manufacturers Association (Botswana) and Anis Montacer, President of Tunis Fashion Week.

A separate session focused on the dynamic transformation currently taking place in South Africa's fashion industry. Representatives from Soweto Fashion Week (Stephen Manzini), the University of Johannesburg (Tinyiko Baloyi), Cape Town College of Fashion Design (Gregg Maragelis) and the South African Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (Vusi Ngobeni) discussed how innovation, technological modernisation and improvements in quality are enabling South African brands to regain their position on the global stage. Adding star power to the extensive programme of the Summit was David Tlale, one of Africa's most celebrated designers and a paticipant at New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, who also presented his new collection at Moscow Fashion Week (http://MoscowFashion.ru/), held in parallel with the Summit.

David Tlale shared: “My vision is that we move beyond conversations into action — collaborating, supporting, and uplifting each other. For us in South Africa, “Proudly Made in South Africa by South Africans” has always been our mantra, and through collaboration within BRICS, we can take that pride onto global stages with strength and unity”.

Susan Sabet, Board Member and Secretary General of Egypt Fashion Week, reflected: 'BRICS+ is an excellent example of how large-scale fashion events that bring together an international audience with a shared vision and mission can drive cross-cultural exchange and communication. Fashion and craftsmanship are becoming increasingly important for establishing a unique brand identity, representing a country's culture and ethos."

Contact:

Amanda Smith

info@globaltalents.digital