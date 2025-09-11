Africa is taking charge of its economic future as long-standing trade agreements deteriorate and global markets become more volatile. This is the driving force behind the Global Africa Business Initiative’s (https://GABI.UNGlobalCompact.org) Unstoppable Africa conference this year, which has as its theme “The Big Push: Africa Shapes the Markets”.

Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, today described GABI’s Unstoppable Africa 2025 event as coming at a crucial time for Africa to act decisively. She stressed that the decisions made will influence not just Africa’s future, but the destiny of global markets: “The markets will be defined by Africa’s trajectory,” she said at an online briefing for media.

“Africa is unstoppable. The continent is at the centre of so many opportunities. Global business and investors should look at Africa as a partner and come to do business with Africa, not in Africa,” she added.

Unstoppable Africa, which is organized by the United Nations Global Compact and co-convened by the United Nations and the African Union Commission, will take place in New York on September 21-22 on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly. Hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and African Union Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Unstoppable Africa is the premier African business forum outside Africa. It brings together heads of state, global business leaders, investors, policymakers, creatives and other stakeholders to drive Africa's economic transformation.

Positioned as a rallying call, this year’s theme, “The Big Push: Africa Shapes the Markets”, focuses on how Africa can use its natural resources, increasing youthful demography, and innovation to become a major engine of global economic growth. The agenda is geared towards accelerating investment into key sectors, including infrastructure, digital connectivity, renewable energy, and regional trade integration.

Africa’s wealth is not in doubt: critical minerals like cobalt and lithium, vast unexploited land, huge solar and wind power, and the youngest workforce in the world. But the resources need to be harnessed on the ground, locally and regionally. Africa needs to climb up the value chain, manufacture its own products, and build robust industries that serve both local and global markets.

At the centre of this vision is the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Projected to increase intra-African trade by 45% by 2045, AfCFTA offers a road map for reducing dependence on third-party markets and creating an African market.

This year’s edition of Unstoppable Africa will be one of the most visionary to date, with a focus on presenting insights on how Africa can use global disruption as a strategic advantage. Whether redefining trade and increasing innovation or exploiting the potential of youth and creative industries, all sessions and discussions will inform constructive debate and analysis, and be solution-driven.

Confirmed speakers include Presidents Ndemupelila Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah (Namibia), Duma Boko (Botswana), Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), and João Lourenço (Angola), and business leaders, such as Peter Ndegwa (Safaricom), Luol Deng, Selim Bora (SUMMA), Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (DP World), James Manyika (Google), James Mwangi (Equity Group), Olivier Laouchez (Trace), Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa (Naspers), Mpumi Madisa (Bidvest), chef Marcus Samulesson, and Strive Masiyiwa (Econet and Cassava). Actor and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha will host the gala dinner.

Unstoppable Africa is sponsored by a diverse network of organizations, including Platinum Sponsors Afreximbank, Bidvest, Middle East Green Initiative, Sustainable Energy for All Mission 300, Pepsico. Gold Sponsors Africa CEO Forum, African Development Bank Group, Africa Finance Corporation, Democratic Republic of Congo, Meta, Safaricom&U.S Chamber of Commerce. Silver Sponsors include Africa 50, Climate Works Foundation, FMN Group, Helios Towers, Rockefeller Foundation.

Official Media partners include African Business, Arise News, Business Day, E&M, Electrify Video, SDG News, Nation Media Group, News Central TV&Wall Street Africa.

In the lead-up to the event, GABI is inviting all participants to join its What Makes Africa Unstoppable (https://apo-opa.co/46wPVTI) campaign. One recent example is this entry from UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed (https://apo-opa.co/4622Gp6).

Working in partnership with Electrify Video Partners Foundation, GABI has also launched an Unstoppable Africa YouTube channel (https://apo-opa.co/48ceIxz) which will host a livestream broadcast to audiences around the world.

“Africa is home to some of the world’s youngest, most creative, and most entrepreneurial minds. We are excited to bring our expertise in YouTube to shine a light on those informative and inspirational stories so that audiences everywhere can see the potential of Africa,” said Ian Shepherd, Co-CEO, Electrify Video Partners.

While the New York event is by invitation only, registration is open for virtual participation: Unstoppable Africa 2025 The Big Push: Africa Shapes The Market (https://apo-opa.co/48dp1kV)

Media registration to attend Unstoppable Africa - https://apo-opa.co/4m9iivO

