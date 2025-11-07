The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (https://EnergyChamber.org/) will host a strategic panel on “Scaling Large-Scale Energy&Infrastructure” at the upcoming G20 African Energy Investment Forum in Johannesburg, bringing together financiers, policymakers and developers to explore how to mobilize both public and private capital to drive renewable integration and infrastructure scale-up across the continent.

Africa’s renewable sector is gaining momentum with several landmark developments supporting the case for large‑scale investment. In West Africa, for example, the Gambia River Basin Development Organization, backed by the African Development Bank, is advancing an €880 million regional energy project featuring a 1,677‑km, 225 kV transmission line connecting The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea‑Bissau and Senegal – a move that strengthens regional integration and helps scale large‐scale infrastructure. Elsewhere, broader data show that Africa is managing a surge in record inflows of solar panels and utility‑scale renewable activity in 2025, signaling readiness for the next generation of large projects.

The panel will tackle several critical questions, including how to balance intermittent renewables with reliable baseload generation, storage and smart grid technologies; what models and tools governments can deploy to turn large‑scale energy visions into investable, bankable projects; how regional integration can unlock economies of scale and bolster collective energy security; and how non‑solar clean energies – such as nuclear and geothermal – can be integrated into renewable‑heavy systems to meet net‑zero goals. By convening senior policy‑makers, financiers, developers and grid specialists, the session aims to move beyond dialogue to practical frameworks for scaling investment across Africa’s energy infrastructure.

“Our continent is ready for large‑scale energy infrastructure that delivers not just megawatts but transformation,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC. “At this session we’ll map how Africa can attract real capital, deploy smart infrastructure and build power systems that match ambition with reality. It ties directly into the G20 agenda relating to infrastructure, access, security and clean growth for Africa’s future.”

As African energy systems enter a new phase of ambition, the upcoming G20 African Energy Investment Forum provides the ideal platform to bring policy, project and finance together. With this session on large‑scale energy and infrastructure, the event highlights Africa’s emergence not just as a passive recipient of global investment, but as a frontier of integrated, resilient energy systems ready for the scale and speed that the 2025‑30 investment cycle demands.

To register for the Forum click here (https://apo-opa.co/3JLOLLz).