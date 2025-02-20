APO Group (http://www.APO-opa.com), the leading, multi-award-winning pan-African communication and media relations consultancy, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner in three award categories by Brands Review Magazine, a renowned UK-based media publication dedicated to covering key industry sectors worldwide.

APO Group was named Best PR Agency Africa 2025, Leading Communication Consultancy Africa 2025, and Leading Press Release Distribution Platform Africa 2025. These accolades mark another milestone for APO Group, solidifying its position as the leader in public relations and communications services across Africa.

Brands Review Magazine acknowledges outstanding businesses and industry leaders globally, highlighting organisations that excel in their respective fields. APO Group’s achievements in 2025 build on a track record of excellence, having previously received multiple accolades, including the SABRE Awards for Africa, a Global Double Award Win at the 2023 World Business Outlook Awards, and recognition at the Middle East&North Africa Stevie Awards, where its Vice President of Public Relations, Rania El Rafie, was awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 'Most Innovative Woman of the Year 2025 category.

Commenting on the awards, Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group, said: “These awards confirm our commitment to providing exceptional media relations and communication services across Africa. They strengthen APO Group’s position as a trusted leader in the African communications sector, highlighting our unwavering commitment to quality and excellence.”

“We are honoured to be recognised by Brands Review Magazine and remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our clients across Africa.”

For over 15 years, APO Group has been at the forefront of strategic public relations and media engagement in Africa, helping clients enhance their brand visibility, build credibility, and connect with key audiences. Originally established as a press release distribution service, the company has evolved into a leading Pan-African communications consultancy, delivering impactful campaigns that shape narratives across the continent.

APO Group remains committed to setting new industry standards and driving meaningful engagement for businesses, institutions, and stakeholders across Africa.

About APO Group:

Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. Renowned for our deep-rooted African expertise and expansive global perspective, we specialise in elevating the reputation and brand equity of private and public organisations across Africa. As a trusted partner, our mission is to harness the power of media, crafting bespoke strategies that drive tangible, measurable impact both on the continent and globally.

Our commitment to excellence and innovation has been recognised with multiple prestigious awards, including the PRovoke Media Global SABRE Award and multiple PRovoke Media Africa SABRE Awards. In 2023, we were named the Leading Public Relations Firm and the Leading Pan-African Communications Consultancy in Africa in the World Business Outlook Awards, and the Best Public Relations and Media Consultancy of the Year in 2024 in the same awards. In 2025, Brands Review Magazine acknowledged us as the Leading Communications Consultancy in Africa for the second consecutive year. They also named us the Best PR Agency and the Leading Press Release Distribution Platform in Africa in 2025.

APO Group's esteemed clientele, which includes global giants such as Canon, Nestlé, Western Union, the UNDP, Network International, African Energy Chamber, Mercy Ships, Marriott, Africa’s Business Heroes, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, reflects our unparalleled ability to navigate the complex African media landscape. With teams on the ground in numerous African countries, we offer unmatched insights and reach across the continent. APO Group is dedicated to reshaping narratives about Africa, challenging stereotypes, and bringing inspiring African stories to global audiences, with our expertise in developing and supporting public relations campaigns worldwide uniquely positioning us to amplify brand messaging, enhance reputations, and connect effectively with target audiences.