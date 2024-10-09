AOW – Investing in African Energy (www.AOWEnergy.com), the continent’s premier energy event, is charting a new course, announcing its move to Accra, Ghana, for its 2025 edition.

This strategic shift, revealed during the opening session of the 2024 even, reflects a commitment to amplifying AOW's impact across the African energy landscape.

Ghana's Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapa, expressed his nation's enthusiasm for hosting AOW, stating, "Not any country matches up to ours in terms of being a safe haven for investment. We have a very robust democracy. We have a stable, peaceful atmosphere that continues to be a beacon of hope for several other countries." He emphasised the vast opportunities within Ghana's energy sector, inviting attendees to "explore and take advantage of the opportunities that exist in our country in terms of oil and gas, in terms of exploration and production, in terms of the services, in terms of gas infrastructure, and in terms of all the other ancillary services that such an opportunity comes with."

This decision follows extensive consultations with industry stakeholders who expressed a desire for AOW to embrace a fresh direction and benefit a wider range of African nations. Paul Sinclair, CEO of Sankofa Events, organisers of AOW, highlighted the collaborative spirit driving this change. “We listened intently to our stakeholders who expressed a desire to see AOW chart a new and exciting course. Moving to Ghana allows us to expand our reach, foster new partnerships, and create even greater value for the African energy sector,” he said.

Ghana's stable political environment, flourishing energy sector, and strategic location make it an ideal setting for AOW's next chapter. The Ghanaian government has pledged its full support, recognising the event's potential to drive investment and growth across the African energy landscape. The Minister reinforced this commitment, stating, "The Ghanaian government, I assure you, is fully committed to ensuring that Africa Oil Week maintains its Pan-African focus by inviting governments, national oil companies, regulators from across the continent and private sector players to share their experiences."

The move to Accra signifies a shared vision for a brighter energy future for Africa – one that is sustainable, inclusive, and empowers future generations. As AOW prepares for its 2025 debut in Ghana, the focus is clear: to facilitate partnerships, drive investment, and ensure Africa takes a leading role in shaping its own energy destiny.

Owned by Sankofa Events, AOW (http://apo-opa.co/4eAJ39y): Investing in African Energy is Africa's leading oil, gas&energy event, uniting industry leaders to develop policy, share discoveries, secure investment, and shape Africa’s energy future. The event runs from 7 – 10 October 2024 at the CTICC 2, Cape Town.