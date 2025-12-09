It takes a village to shift a narrative — and Africa No Filter’s (https://AfricaNoFilter.org) village just got stronger.

Africa No Filter (ANF) today announced the formation of its inaugural Council: a collective of eight highly respected leaders whose expertise spans media, finance, philanthropy, law, advocacy and research. Their appointment signals a new chapter for the organisation, which is now an independent, African-led and registered entity in Mauritius after five years as a U.S-based project.

The ANF Council brings together people who have not only excelled in their fields, but who Moky Makura, Executive Director of Africa No Filter, deeply admires for the way they show up for the continent.

“Narratives shape everything, from policy and reputation to investment and opportunity,” Makura says. “As Africa No Filter steps into this new era of independence, this Council strengthens our governance and sharpens our strategic direction. These are people who understand the stakes, believe in Africa’s potential and are committed to ensuring that Africa tells its own, more truthful story.”

Over the last five years, Africa No Filter has committed more than US$7.5 million to the African creative and media ecosystem, supporting storytellers, researchers and platforms that challenge reductive, outdated portrayals of the continent.

Its work has attracted some of the world’s most influential funders, including the Gates Foundation and the Mastercard Foundation, alongside its founding funders - the Ford Foundation, Luminate and the Hilton Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, and Mellon Foundation - who continue to support ANF’s mission to shift global narratives about Africa.

At this pivotal moment, the Council will serve as a strategic sounding board and leadership body, strengthening governance, accelerating impact and expanding the organisation’s reach on the continent and beyond.

The members of the 2025 Africa No Filter Council are:

Richard Addy — a multi-award-winning strategist and co-founder of international audience strategy consultancy AKAS, recognised as one of the world’s Top 100 media experts.

Nousrath Bhugeloo — a seasoned senior executive in financial services and Executive Director and Chairperson at Nexus Global Financial Services.

Yacine Djibo — Founder and Executive Director of Speak Up Africa, whose advocacy has reshaped policy conversations on health, sanitation and sustainable development across the continent.

Ferdinand Mokete — Director at KPMG South Africa and MBA lecturer at Wits Business School, representing the next frontier of African economic leadership and governance excellence.

Françoise Moudouthe — CEO of the African Women’s Development Fund and founder of Eyala, an online platform amplifying African feminist voices.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard — Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur and founder of APO Group, an award-winning pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, listed among the Top 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024.

Anshi Saminaden — Senior Legal Counsel at the African Leadership University, renowned for her leadership in institutional governance, negotiation and investment management.

Natasha Kofoworola Quist — Founder of Quest Advisory Africa, with over 25 years’ experience spanning humanitarian work, conservation, philanthropy and the private sector.

Each member brings a distinct lens, yet all share a common conviction: that Africa’s story must be told more fully, more fairly and by Africans themselves.

Yacine Djibo believes the future narrative must finally reflect reality — “a continent of creativity, innovation and possibility, where African voices define the story and inspire confidence, investment and ownership from within and beyond the continent.”

For Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, countering stereotypes is not only ethical, but strategic. By promoting authentic stories of progress, he says, “the media can unlock investment and help transform Africa’s economic prospects.”

Anshi Saminaden echoes this, pointing to the power of authentic storytelling to “direct investment and support to where they are most needed, unlocking Africa’s human power and transformation.”

Nousrath Bhugeloo noted that strong governance is part of how Africa tells its story, and that ANF’s commitment to building resilient, African-led institutions is as important as the narratives it amplifies.

With strengthened governance, expanded continental expertise and a growing global footprint, Africa No Filter’s transition to an independent entity marks far more than an organisational change. It is a statement of intent: a new era in which Africa commands its own narrative, on its own terms.

About Africa No Filter:

Africa No Filter is an advocacy organisation dedicated to shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa by supporting storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation and opportunity. It exists to counter narratives that reduce Africa to poor leadership, poverty, corruption, disease and conflict, and to amplify more accurate, balanced and empowering stories. For more information, visit www.AfricaNoFilter.org.