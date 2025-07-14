Ana Hajduka, Founder and CEO of green energy supplier Africa GreenCo, will participate as a speaker at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference, taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. During the event, Hajduka is expected to share insights into the company’s groundbreaking work in advancing renewable energy trading and power market integration, as Africa GreenCo advances a series of projects across southern Africa.

Delivering tailored energy solutions, Africa GreenCo supports businesses, utilities and renewable energy developers in Africa by facilitating renewable energy trade and distribution. Recent developments reflect this, while supporting the expansion of the continent’s renewable energy sector. Hajduka will share insights into these projects during AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, while engaging with renewable energy developers and financiers active across the continent.

To date, Africa GreenCo has facilitated the trade of over 1 TWh of electricity and continues to champion the role of market-based solutions in achieving energy security and decarbonization in Africa. Africa GreenCo signed a head of terms for a long-term power purchase agreement with pan-African energy group AXIAN Energy to develop two grid-connected solar PV projects in Zambia. Once operational, the projects will add 25 MW of renewable energy to Zambia’s national grid, helping alleviate electricity shortages, improve reliability for businesses and support the country’s long-term industrial growth. The projects will be developed with support from financial services provider Standard Bank.

Meanwhile, the company’s subsidiary GreenCo Power Services will purchase electricity from Zambia’s 32 MW Ilute Solar Project under a recently signed a power purchase agreement, enabling cross-border trade via the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP). This innovative arrangement eliminates the need for sovereign guarantees, positioning GreenCo as a key player in advancing regional integration and private-sector investment in Africa.

In November 2024, GreenGo Finance Solutions – Africa GreenCo’s Zambian subsidiary – signed a $55.5 million facilities agreement with financial institution Stanbic Bank Zambia and Standard Bank to support emergency electricity imports in Zambia. The facility enables the prepayment of over 130 MW of cross-border power supply, easing liquidity constraints for local offtakers and bolstering energy security in the country. The agreement follows Africa GreenCo’s instrumental role in facilitating a 125 MW power import deal between Zambia’s state utility ZESCO, mining major First Quantum Minerals (FQM) and regional suppliers. Jointly financed by Africa GreenCo and FQM, the arrangement delivers 85 MW to Zambia’s national grid and allocated 40 MW to FQM’s operations.

In October 2024, GreenCo Power Services achieved a significant regulatory milestone with the award of a domestic trading and import/export licenses from South Africa’s National Energy Regulator. The licenses enable Africa GreenCo to operate within South Africa’s competitive electricity market and to facilitate cross-border transactions through the SAPP – creating a critical channel for dispatching surplus clean power across the region.

“Africa GreenCo’s model reflects the future of energy in Africa – private-led, regionally interconnected and powered by clean energy. Ana Hadjuka’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 will offer vital insights into how blended finance, cross-border trade and regulatory innovation can converge to solve Africa’s most pressing power challenges,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.