Africa Global Logistics (AGL) – a leading multimodal logistics, transport and port operations company in Africa – has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2025 conference as a Bronze Sponsor. The event will take place on September 3-4 in Luanda. AGL’s participation reflects its growing commitment to strengthening supply chains in Angola, as it expands and modernizes logistics and port operations across the country.

Operating through port, road, rail and air freight services, AGL has significantly grown its footprint in Angola in recent years, investing in infrastructure upgrades and offering turnkey logistics management solutions. With one of the largest logistics networks in Africa, the company provides reliable, flexible solutions that support oil and gas projects and create added value. As an AOG 2025 sponsor, AGL aligns with Angola’s broader goals of increasing oil production and boosting intra-African petroleum trade.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute; national oil company Sonangol; and the African Energy Chamber; the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

AGL’s sponsorship comes at a pivotal time for Angola, as the country prepares to bring several major developments online between 2025 and 2028. These include the Cabinda Oil Refinery (2025), the Agogo Integrated West Hub (late 2025), the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields (2026) and the Kaminho Deepwater Development (2028). These projects require coordinated logistics operations to ensure the safe, continuous delivery of supplies – from offshore FPSOs to onshore facilities and export terminals. AGL’s engagement at AOG 2025 is set to foster deeper collaboration with both public and private sector stakeholders, supporting these projects through direct engagement and potential partnerships.

In 2024, AGL launched operations at the AGL Lobito Terminal, located at Angola’s largest port hub, the Port of Lobito. The terminal accommodates large-capacity ships and handles over one million tons of bulk goods and more than 100,000 TEU containers annually. AGL won the international tender for the development of the container and multipurpose terminal in 2023, aiming to enhance the port’s connectivity and support Angola’s trade and industrialization ambitions.

In addition to supporting oil and gas trade, the modernized terminal serves as the first Atlantic gateway providing access to Africa’s copper-belt regions. Connected to the Lobito Railway – which links Zambia and the DRC to international markets via the port – the terminal facilitates critical mineral exports and supports the development of agricultural basins across these countries. AGL’s participation at AOG 2025 presents an opportunity for closer engagement across Angola’s upstream, downstream and logistics value chains. As Angola ramps up oil and gas output and expands exports, AGL’s expertise will be instrumental in delivering the infrastructure and services needed to support these ambitions.