Freight forwarding service Africa Global Logistics (AGL) recently secured €230 million in financing to expand the container terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire in the Republic of Congo, marking a major milestone in regional infrastructure development. The new 750-meter quay – scheduled for completion by 2027 – will double the terminal’s capacity to 2.3 million containers annually and support the country’s growing oil and LNG exports.

The Pointe Noire project is being executed by AGL’s subsidiary Congo Terminal in collaboration with engineering firm China Road and Bridge Corporation. Backed by both international and Congolese banks, the €400 million platform will include 26 hectares of quayside, a dredged 17-meter-deep basin, and the installation of 16 gantries. It forms a key part of Congo’s strategy to boost hydrocarbon production to 500,000 barrels of oil per day and LNG output to 3 million tons per annum within five years. AGL will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town.

In Angola, AGL also launched operations at its Lobito Terminal in March last year. The terminal – Angola’s second-largest port hub – handles over one million tons of bulk cargo and more than 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit containers annually, with 730 employees operating deepwater berths and modern equipment. With €100 million in planned investment, the terminal connects to the 1,300-km Benguela railway and aims to become a vital gateway for copper, cobalt and agricultural exports from the Copperbelt region in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project comes at a pivotal time for Angola, which is preparing to bring several major energy developments online between 2025 and 2028. These include the Cabinda Oil Refinery in 2025, the Agogo Integrated West Hub development in late-2025, the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields in 2026 and the Kaminho Deepwater Development in 2028.

Meanwhile, in Ivory Coast, AGL is playing a vital role in Phase 2 of the Baleine offshore development - West Africa’s first net-zero emissions project. In partnership with engineering firm Saipem, AGL began manufacturing critical subsea structures for the Baleine field in April 2024 at its Carena shipyard in Abidjan. The works include anchoring systems and underwater fixtures totaling over 200 tons, to be deployed in ultra-deep waters. AGL has mobilized 100 skilled local workers – including certified welders, painters and crane operators – reinforcing its commitment to local content, capacity building and sustainable energy infrastructure in Ivory Coast’s rapidly growing oil and gas sector.

AGL’s recent activities in Africa align with its broader vision to support the continent’s energy infrastructure. In addition to the Republic of Congo, Angola and Ivory Coast, the company is currently modernizing the Walvis Bay terminal in Namibia while playing a key role in major energy logistics across Mauritania, Senegal and Mozambique. AGL’s Diamond Sponsorship at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 underscores its commitment to building robust, multimodal logistics systems that enable energy development and economic transformation across Africa.