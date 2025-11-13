Samaila Zubairu, President&CEO of multilateral finance institution the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), has joined the African Energy Chamber’s G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum (https://EnergyChamber.org), where he is expected to spotlight the organization’s efforts to scale-up energy and mineral financing in Africa. Taking place November 21 in Johannesburg, South Africa, the forum convenes global investors, project developers and African stakeholders with a view to advance financing solutions that transform the continent’s energy sector. Zubairu’s participation underscores the AFC’s commitment to Africa’s energy future, opening new pathways for future deals.

The AFC has emerged as one of the continent’s most impactful infrastructure financiers, driving investments across the entire energy and mining sectors and their value chains. Over the years, the institution has disbursed $14 billion to projects across 36 countries in Africa through loans, equity investments and infrastructure support. These investments have resulted in over $50 billion in contributions towards the continent’s GDP while creating seven million jobs across critical industries. Looking ahead, the AFC will continue to play a central role in driving African energy projects, bridging financing gaps and enabling long-term industrial growth.

In the energy and infrastructure sectors, the AFC represents a strong financial partner for African project developers. Recent milestones reflect this role, with project advancements poised to enhance the continent’s energy security while supporting the energy transition. In October 2025, the AFC-backed Infinity Power reached financial close on the 200 MW Ras Ghareb Wind Farm in Egypt. The project secured $153 million in senior debt for the project, which is slated to come online in 2027. In July 2025, the institution closed and disbursed €75 million of an €85 million sovereign facility to Government of Angola to support the construction of 186 priority bridges and critical upgrades to the national road network. The announcement follows Angola joining the AFC as a shareholder, reinforcing its commitment to Africa-led development.

In 2025, the AFC also raised $400 million in Shariah-compliant Commodity Murabaha Facility to fund African infrastructure, while successfully pricing its hybrid bond, raising $500 million for infrastructure projects across the continent. Additionally, in October 2025, the institution also announced the establishment of the African Multilateral Financial Institutions Infrastructure Financing Facility, aimed at increasing access to capital for strategic projects in Africa. The facility – launched alongside the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD – mobilizes $1.5 billion for African infrastructure projects, underscoring the AFC’s commitment to creating new pathways for domestic financing solutions.

Meanwhile, the AFC has been at the forefront of financing African mining projects, supporting continental efforts to affirm Africa as a major player in the global energy transition. Recent transactions include a $150 million senior loan for the Phase 3 expansion at Ivanhoe Mines’ Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and $330 million in senior debt financing distributed alongside the African Export-Import Bank for FG Gold. The investment supports the construction of the Baomahun Gold Project in Sierra Leone. These transactions reflect the AFC’s position as a trusted and effective partner in the continent’s development.

“The AFC’s approach recognizes that Africa’s energy future cannot rely on a single source: it must be built on diversity, innovation and local value creation. By financing everything from gas-to-power to renewables to mining, the AFC is helping African nations strengthen energy security, attract private capital and lay the foundation for long-term economic resilience,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

As Africa seeks to attract billions in capital to meet its energy transition and development goals, the AFC’s experience in structuring and financing complex projects provides a roadmap for success. Its ability to mitigate risks, enhance credit profiles and catalyze co-investment has positioned the corporation as a cornerstone of Africa’s infrastructure financing ecosystem.

To register for the Forum click here: https://apo-opa.co/49ilJxE.