Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) (www.AfricaFC.org), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has welcomed the Union of Comoros as its 44th member country, reflecting continued support from more than three-quarters of Africa’s nations​. This membership provides a platform for Comoros to explore opportunities in advancing critical infrastructure in the country.

Comoros’ decision to join AFC as its 44th member country highlights the confidence in the Corporation’s role as a key enabler of African development.

As an island nation at the crossroads of Africa and the Indian Ocean, Comoros faces unique climate risks. AFC’s broad development mandate offers Comoros avenues to engage with the Corporation’s network and draw on its expertise in project development and capital mobilisation.

“This is a momentous step for the Union of Comoros as we officially join the AFC,” said Ibrahim Mohamed Abdourazak, Minister of Finance, Budget, and Banking of Comoros. “This membership opens new doors for infrastructure development and economic growth. Given the Corporation’s track record, we are confident that this partnership will accelerate our nation’s transformation.”

“We are pleased to welcome Comoros as our 44th member,” said Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of AFC. “This partnership reflects a shared ambition to explore sustainable development solutions. We look forward to working with the government of Comoros to identify opportunities that align with their national priorities.”

AFC’s diverse membership spans all regions of Africa, reinforcing its role as a leading infrastructure solutions provider for Africa.

Media Enquiries:

Yewande Thorpe

Communications

Africa Finance Corporation

Mobile: +234 1 279 9654

Email: yewande.thorpe@africafc.org

About AFC:

AFC was established in 2007 to be the catalyst for pragmatic infrastructure and industrial investments across Africa. AFC’s approach combines specialist industry expertise with a focus on financial and technical advisory, project structuring, project development, and risk capital to address Africa’s infrastructure development needs and drive sustainable economic growth.

Seventeen years on, AFC has developed a track record as the partner of choice in Africa for investing and delivering on instrumental, high-quality infrastructure assets that provide essential services in the core infrastructure sectors of power, natural resources, heavy industry, transport, and telecommunications. AFC has 45 member countries and has invested over US$15 billion in 36 African countries since its inception.

www.AfricaFC.org