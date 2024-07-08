Informa Markets (www.InformaMarkets.com), organisers of the first edition of the Africa Energy Expo (AEE), have confirmed that government Ministers from three African countries will join the line-up of speakers at the landmark energy event, taking place from 4 to 6 November 2024 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda.

Delegates can look forward to hearing from Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure, H.E. Hon. Dr. Jimmy Gasore; Malawian Minister of Energy, H.E. Hon. Ibrahim Matola; and Namibian Minister of Energy and Mines, H.E. Hon. Tom Alweendo. They join a stellar group of experts from across the continent for what promises to be three days of thought-provoking discussions and valuable insights aimed at reshaping how role-players navigate Africa’s evolving energy landscape.

With two conference tracks (the Technical Seminar and the paid-for Leadership Summit) comprising over 40 sessions, delegates will have access to industry leaders’ unique perspectives on critical issues in the energy sector, as well as the opportunity to engage in by-invitation investment and hosted buyer programmes.

“AEE 2024 is the ideal platform for engaging with energy sector stakeholders, emphasising youth involvement in the energy transition, and building lasting partnerships to promote sustainable energy in Africa. It will play a key role in accelerating Africa's energy transition by facilitating dialogue, networking, and collaboration between governments and the private sector. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, investors, and policymakers dedicated to advancing clean energy in Africa,” said Mohamed Alhaj, Founder and Managing Director, Terra Energy.

The exclusive Africa Energy Leadership Summit aims to create partnerships and opportunities that will accelerate targeted interventions and achieve the objectives and pillars outlined in the Africa Power Vision to Action initiative (https://apo-opa.co/3XZVhTP), and by extension the Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA) (https://apo-opa.co/4da8mhJ) for a just, fair, and equitable energy transition.

Topics under discussion include universal electrification and a policy framework to leverage the African single electricity markets; financing energy access in Africa and mitigating the risks associated with energy infrastructure projects; the role of innovation in driving last-mile rural electrification with decentralised renewable energy; carbon market mechanisms to drive investment; green hydrogen; and gas-to-power infrastructure, amongst others.

“AEE 2024 covers key touchpoints in Africa’s energy transition journey, bringing together stakeholders in the continent’s energy sector to share insights and experience, build and foster relationships, and lay the groundwork for much needed partnerships and investment,” said Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director – Energy, Informa Markets.

The Africa Energy Leadership Summit, a paid-only conference themed ‘Investments, integration, infrastructure, and governance to fuel the energy transition,’ brings together over 70 speakers and senior decision-makers engaged in closing the continent’s energy and power infrastructure gap, fostering partnerships and opportunities to accelerate targeted energy and power initiatives.

The following speakers have also confirmed their attendance at AEE 2024:

Abdellatif Bardach, President, National Electricity Regulatory Authority (ANRE), Morocco

Armand M. Zingiro, CEO, Rwanda Energy Group

Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Co-Founder and Deputy Managing Director, Falcon Corporation Limited

Ernest Sipho Mkhonta, Managing Director, Eswatini Electricity Company, Kingdom of Eswatini

Dr. Geoffrey Aori Mabea, Executive Secretary, Energy Regulators Association of East Africa

Eng. Gissima Nyamo-Hanga, Managing Director, Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco)

Kweku Awotwi, Chairman, United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Ltd.

Marlene Ngoyi, CEO, Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA)

Muyangwa Muyangwa, Director General, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), Zambia

Ing. Oscar Amonoo-Neizer, Executive Secretary, Energy Commission, Ghana

Pat Thaker, Editorial and Regional Director, MEA, The Economist Intelligence Unit

Eng. Stephen Dihwa, Executive Director, SAPP (Southern African Power Pool Coordination Centre)

Dr. Sydney Gata, Executive Chairman, ZESA Holdings

Eng. Victor Mapani, Managing Director, ZESCO - Zambia

Other key features of AEE 2024 include:

over 150 exhibitors from five product sectors: renewable and clean energy, transmission and distribution, energy consumption and management, back-up generators and critical power, and smart solutions;

a Technical Seminar aimed at sharing cutting-edge innovations and technologies, and serving as a knowledge hub where delegates have the opportunity to learn and share industry best practices and scientific developments;

an Entrepreneurs Bootcamp that is open to entrepreneurs and youth, to develop essential business skills and knowledge, and build a network in the utilities sector; and

investor matchmaking, which is a meeting facilitation service supporting Africa’s PPP development, connecting equity investors with energy project companies in person at AEE 2024.

Join more than 5,000 stakeholders, industry experts, and enthusiasts for the inaugural Africa Energy Expo 2024 and play a role in shaping the future of energy in Africa.

Register for free as a visitor: https://apo-opa.co/4cy2wGN

Book your delegate pass: https://apo-opa.co/4cy2wGN

Visit the event website: www.Africa-EnergyExpo.com/